Keith Haney Takes MWDRS Pro Mod Win in Oklahoma; Makes Final Round Appearance in Texas

Keith Haney Racing (KHR) has hit the ground running this season, starting strong with a string of remarkable performances in the first three races of the year.

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series season-opener at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas, had to be postponed due to rain. Instead, the race took place in Tulsa on May 10-11, with a competitive field of cars. Haney’s car, Black Mamba, put on an impressive show, finishing as runner-up to Brandon Snider’s Whiteley-owned Camaro.

With just a brief three-day interlude, KHR then headed to the Xtreme Outlaw Pro Mod race at XRP. Despite initial weather challenges, the team displayed their mettle during qualifying, with Haney claiming the top spot. Setting career-best times, Haney won the first round with an impressive 3.638 seconds at 204.82 mph and the second round with a time of 3.627 seconds at 206.42 mph. The winning streak concluded in a close race against Doug Riesterer, with Haney posting a solid time of 3.644 seconds at 206.42 mph.

Haney reflected on the event, saying, “I promised Gaylen Smith and Clyde Scott (XRP Owners) that I would participate in the Ironman Pro Mod race as a show of support since we had to postpone our MWDRS season opener in March. It was a weekend full of fun and pure racing, without the pressure of a series or a specific track.”

After a two-week break, KHR moved on to the Thunder Valley venue in Noble, Oklahoma, where the new owners had made significant improvements. The track, prepped by Samuel Peterson from US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan, received high praise. Despite the forecast impacting turnout, attendees were treated to thrilling side-by-side runs. Haney secured the third position in the field with an impressive time of 3.686 seconds.

In the eliminations, Haney continued his consistent performance, defeating Chris Juliano and Ed Thornton, before winning a semi-final clash against Mike Labbate. The final round saw a tense battle between Haney and Steven Whiteley, with Haney emerging as the victor with a time of 3.662 seconds. Additionally, a thrilling $2500 side bet with Jim Whiteley added an extra layer of excitement to the race.

The victory was particularly emotional for Haney as it came on the one-year anniversary of Ronnie Hobbs’ passing. “This win was also emotional because I felt like Ronnie Hobbs was riding alongside me. The whole weekend and this win is dedicated to Ronnie and the Hobbs family,” Haney said.

Haney also highlighted the joy of being back on the track with his family, stating, “It was good to be back at the track, at home, with my whole family. My stepdaughter Kilee also had a memorable weekend, making her first passes in competition at Tulsa and securing her first-ever round win in Noble.”

“I want to take a moment and thank my wife Misty Haney and the best crew a man could have,” Haney added. “They have been with me through the good and the bad times, Dale Hancock, Shane Goodnight, Little Bobby Savedra, Steve Cooks, and the GREATEST TUNER of all times Brandon Switzer.”

Next, the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series will head to Worldwide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 30 – July 1.