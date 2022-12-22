Keith Haney Looking Forward to Bringing Back Pro Mod Rivalry, Racing East Coast Drivers at World Series of Pro Mod

Mid-West Drag Racing Series Founder Keith Haney is locked in for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, March 3-5, 2023, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Haney also happens to be the driver of one of the fastest nitrous oxide-injected Pro Mods, a Camaro nicknamed “Black Mamba.”

“I couldn’t be happier to be able to go race against the East Coast guys,” stated Haney. “They talk a lot of smack about us Mid-West guys, but we always seem to be the fastest. It’s going to be exciting to race against some of them I haven’t raced against in years.”

Haney is especially looking to relight the fire against one of his long-time rivals at the $100,000-to-win WSOPM.

“What better place than to get Stevie Jackson and me back together, one of the biggest rivalries in drag racing?” he rhetorically asked. Haney pointed out their Lights Out grudge racing days, specifically in 2018 when he lost to Jackson. “The starting line had as many people on the starting line as you could put and then some.

“Stevie and I are friends, but not friends,” Haney laughed. “It’s going be fun.”

There are 40-plus drivers invited to the WSOPM, but only 32 of the quickest will qualify to have a shot at the $100,000 winner-take-all cash prize. As a matter of fact, Haney quickly rattled off that 13 Mid-West Drag Racing Series drivers have accepted their invitation to the event set for March 3-5.

“We’re excited, us Mid-West guys, to go pick on the East Coast guys,” Haney said. “You all call it the WSOPM, but I call it the Super Bowl.”

When asked what the best-case scenario would be for Haney and his crew, he answered, “Kick everybody’s ass. I don’t care about the money – I just want to kick everybody’s ass in front of me.”

Haney plans on doing just that with his Summit Racing/Strange Engineering “Black Mamba” Camaro. Those familiar with “Black Mamba” know that Haney’s name is nowhere to be found on the car.

“On the side of the car, it doesn’t have my name on it. It just says, ‘You Know My Name,’ and if you don’t, you will when I get there. There’s a little cockiness in there, and I love it,” confessed Haney.

Furthermore, his record with Bradenton Motorsports Park has been storied, but he’s looking forward to returning to the dragstrip.

“I’ve been upside down and on fire. Bradenton and I are friends and not friends,” he said jokingly. “I love Victor [Alvarez], the racetrack and the facility, and Wade [Rich].”

Haney is excited for his long-time tuner, Brandon Switzer, to show off at the event.

“He’s the fastest nitrous tuner in the world. I couldn’t do it without him,” he said. “I’m also excited for my marketing partners: Summit Racing Equipment, Lucas Oil, Strange Engineering, Kryptonite Kustomz, LLC, RacingJunk.com Classifieds, Motec Systems USA, Switzer Dynamics, M&MTransmission, Menscer Motorsports LLC, Total Seal Piston Rings, Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels, Browell Bellhousing and Larry Jeffers Race Cars.”

