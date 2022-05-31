Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Keith Haney Chasing More Win Lights at MWDRS Great Bend Nationals
Advertisement

News

Uniqueness of Racing in New England Rings a Special Chord with Pro Stock's Troy Coughlin Jr.

News

MWDRS Tour Rolls on to Historic SRCA Dragstrip for Great Bend Nationals

News

Drag & Drive Invitational Presented by Sick the Magazine Joins NMRA/NMCA Power Festival

News NHRA

Sand Haulers of America Extends Relationship with Camrie Caruso, Adding Epping and Bristol

News

NEOPMA Bringing 3.60-Second Pro Mods to Cecil County’s Outlaw Street Car Shootout

News

PRI Establishes Roots in Speedway, IN

News NHRA Sportsman

Randy Meyer Racing Wins Dallas, Indy Regional Events with Julie Nataas, Matt Sackman

News

Front-Engine Top Fuel Class to Join MWDRS Show at St. Louis

News

DI Tribute: John DiBartolomeo

News

Keith Haney Chasing More Win Lights at MWDRS Great Bend Nationals

Published

Damon Steinke

Keith Haney and his nitrous-fed “Black Mamba” Camaro raced to a runner-up finish in Stroud Safety Pro Mod at the inaugural Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) presented by J&A Service Great Bend Nationals last year. This time around, Haney is motivated to make it a win when the series returns to SRCA Dragstrip this weekend, June 3-4.

Haney’s runner-up finish at the event last year was the first of numerous final-round appearances for Haney and his Summit Racing Equipment-backed team. He went on to finish third in the MWDRS Pro Mod championship points.

“This race is when things really started to come together,” said Haney, who’s also the founder and owner of the MWDRS. “We went from barely being on the sheet to being in third place by the end of the year. I’m excited about our program and everything that’s about to happen as we try to get to a championship.”

Haney has been consistently going rounds in his Musi-powered, Bickel-built Camaro, but a final-round appearance has escaped the Tulsa-area businessman. A ProCharger-boosted car and two screw-blown cars have won the first three races of the season, and Haney is eager to put a win on the board for the nitrous combination.

“Nitrous needs that push,” Haney said. “We need to get back into the winner’s circle. We made it to three or four finals by the end of last year and Great Bend was our first final round appearance and lost to Joey [Oksas]. Hopefully we can reap the same benefits this year and turn on one more win light.”

Haney and his team, led by tuner Brandon Switzer of Switzer Dynamics, will race at Great Bend with continued support from partners like Summit Racing Equipment, Lucas Oil, and Strange Engineering.

“I can’t do it without my team, my wife, Misty, and my major sponsors that continue to believe in KHR,” Haney said. “Between the MWDRS and our team sponsors, there are so many people and companies that support us, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Haney and the “Black Mamba” Camaro will hit the track Friday for qualifying sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. The team will get a final qualifying session at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, with eliminations following at 6 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fans can tune in to the official MAVTV Plus event livestream at www.MAVTVPlus.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.