Keith Haney Chasing More Win Lights at MWDRS Great Bend Nationals

Keith Haney and his nitrous-fed “Black Mamba” Camaro raced to a runner-up finish in Stroud Safety Pro Mod at the inaugural Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) presented by J&A Service Great Bend Nationals last year. This time around, Haney is motivated to make it a win when the series returns to SRCA Dragstrip this weekend, June 3-4.

Haney’s runner-up finish at the event last year was the first of numerous final-round appearances for Haney and his Summit Racing Equipment-backed team. He went on to finish third in the MWDRS Pro Mod championship points.

“This race is when things really started to come together,” said Haney, who’s also the founder and owner of the MWDRS. “We went from barely being on the sheet to being in third place by the end of the year. I’m excited about our program and everything that’s about to happen as we try to get to a championship.”

Haney has been consistently going rounds in his Musi-powered, Bickel-built Camaro, but a final-round appearance has escaped the Tulsa-area businessman. A ProCharger-boosted car and two screw-blown cars have won the first three races of the season, and Haney is eager to put a win on the board for the nitrous combination.

“Nitrous needs that push,” Haney said. “We need to get back into the winner’s circle. We made it to three or four finals by the end of last year and Great Bend was our first final round appearance and lost to Joey [Oksas]. Hopefully we can reap the same benefits this year and turn on one more win light.”

Haney and his team, led by tuner Brandon Switzer of Switzer Dynamics, will race at Great Bend with continued support from partners like Summit Racing Equipment, Lucas Oil, and Strange Engineering.

“I can’t do it without my team, my wife, Misty, and my major sponsors that continue to believe in KHR,” Haney said. “Between the MWDRS and our team sponsors, there are so many people and companies that support us, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Haney and the “Black Mamba” Camaro will hit the track Friday for qualifying sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. The team will get a final qualifying session at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, with eliminations following at 6 p.m.

Fans can tune in to the official MAVTV Plus event livestream at www.MAVTVPlus.com.