KB Titan Racing Retains Perfect Score in the 2023 NHRA Countdown to the Championship as Anderson Wins St. Louis

The 2023 NHRA Countdown to the Championship is proving productive for the KB Titan Racing (KBT) house of horsepower. The first three playoff races of six have ended in their favor, and this past weekend at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis, the team that owns nine Pro Stock world titles took one step closer to claiming a remarkable 10th championship as Greg Anderson raced to victory at World Wide Technology Raceway.



It was Anderson’s second win in a row, and the successful Sunday boosted the Mooresville, N.C.-based racer up to No. 2 in the Pro Stock points. With 103 wins on his scorecard, Anderson is the most winning driver in the history of a category that was officially introduced 53 years ago. Anderson is the leader in Pro Stock, the second-most winning driver in a Professional category (John Force leads with 155), and fourth on the all-time win list behind Dan Fletcher (107) and Frank Manzo (105).



He isn’t thinking about history, however. Anderson is thinking about driving his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet to a sixth world championship. Early exits by his KBT cohorts left him surrounded by the Elite Motorsports team in the semifinals, but Anderson had no problem carrying the torch for KBT as he disposed of his challengers one-by-one. He was quickest on the starting line all day, beginning with Jerry Tucker, whom he ousted in round one, and followed by KBT teammate Deric Kramer, who showed resilience and grit to overcome trouble in qualifying and break into the field.



In the semifinals, Anderson had his best reaction time of the day, a swift .002, to leave ahead of Erica Enders. Although she was awarded the points lead when incoming points leader Matt Hartford faltered in round one, Anderson ensured a reduction of damage with his semifinals triumph. Enders shook the tires soon after launch and could not make up the difference she had forfeited at the starting line, and Anderson sailed smoothly ahead for the win light and a trip to the 175th final of his career.



There, he got the jump on Aaron Stanfield and kept ahead all the way down track for a 6.552, 209.92 win over a 6.567, 209.14.



“From first round on, it’s like racing the final on now, every week,” said Anderson. “It’s not like it used to be in the old days, where you had a couple rounds to get your bearings. Right now, if you don’t do a perfect job round one you go home – and we saw that today with Dallas Glenn and Matt Hartford. It can happen, and there’s no telling what’s going to happen from here on out.



“I’m back in the fight, and I have a great hot rod, but there are so many great cars, so many great drivers in this class right now. It’s incredible. These next three races are going to be a bare-knuckled brawl. I have no earthly idea who the favorite should be, who is going to win this thing. It could be any of half a dozen cars, but I feel great to be part of it.”



The next event on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour will be the 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Oct. 12-15.



NHRA Midwest Nationals (St. Louis) results



Greg Anderson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Position in standings following the event: No. 2

Qualifying position: No. 4 (6.560, 208.81)

Raceday finish: Won event

R1: Greg Anderson def. Jerry Tucker, (.030) 6.543, 210.21 to (.069) 11.938, 73.19

R2: Anderson def. Deric Kramer, (.025) 6.537, 209.75 to (.032) 6.566, 208.88

R3: Anderson def. Erica Enders, (.002) 6.541, 209.79 to (.019) 10.309, 89.32

R4: Anderson def. Aaron Stanfield, (.021) 6.552, 209.92 to (.028) 6.567, 209.14





Matt Hartford, Total Seal/CIP 1 Chevrolet Camaro



Position in standings following the event: No. 3

Qualifying position: No. 2 (6.549, 207.75)

Raceday finish: First round

R1: Chris McGaha def. Matt Hartford, (.006) 6.576, 209.33 to (.089) 6.533, 209.65





Dallas Glenn, RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro



Position in standings following the event: No. 4

Qualifying position: No. 9 (6.581, 207.62)

Raceday finish: First round

R1: Fernando Cuadra Jr. def. Dallas Glenn, (.039) 6.560, 210.93 to (.017) 6.585, 207.15





Deric Kramer, Get BioFuel.com Chevrolet Camaro



Position in standings following the event: No. 7

Qualifying position: No. 12 (6.590, 208.91)

Raceday finish: Quarterfinals

R1: Deric Kramer def. Kyle Koretsky, (.035) 6.562, 208.52 to NT-Broke Before Staging

R2: Greg Anderson def. Kramer, (.025) 6.537, 209.75 to (.032) 6.566, 208.88





Kyle Koretsky, Lucas Oil/Talladega Light Chevrolet Camaro



Position in standings following the event: No. 8

Qualifying position: No. 5 (6.569, 208.88)

Raceday finish: First round

R1: Deric Kramer def. Kyle Koretsky, (.035) 6.562, 208.52 to NT-Broke Before Staging





Camrie Caruso, Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro



Position in standings following the event: No. 9

Qualifying position: No. 10 (6.582, 208.39)

Raceday finish: First round

R1: Aaron Stanfield def. Camrie Caruso, (0.039) 6.566 210.28 to (0.086) 6.587 207.43





Eric Latino, GESi Emmissions Systems Chevrolet Camaro



Fifth career Pro Stock event

Qualifying position: No. 16 (6.609, 207.21)

Raceday finish: First round

R1: Erica Enders def. Eric Latino, (0.046) 6.514l, 210.90 to (0.070) 6.562, 206.83