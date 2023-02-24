KB Titan Racing Named Major Sponsor of WSOPM

KB Titan Racing, a powerhouse engine shop specializing in NHRA Pro Stock, is the latest brand to sign on as a major sponsor of the upcoming Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service. KB Titan Racing sees it as an opportunity to support its customers while spreading the word about their expanding capabilities geared towards racers of all kinds.

KB Titan Racing was formed late in 2022 when Titan Racing Engines merged with KB Racing after team founder and owner Ken Black retired and sold the business. KB Titan Racing is now owned and operated by a group that includes Pro Mod drivers Jim Whiteley and Eric Latino. Chris Clark and Dave Rochau, who are partners in Titan Racing, have also joined in on the KB Titan Racing operation along with five-time NHRA Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson and longtime crew chief Rob Downing.

“We want to let people know that we are businessmen that love racing, so we are investing in keeping up with state-of-the-art equipment applying our business skills and knowledge and expanding the KB Titan Racing program to other classes,” said Latino, who will also be competing in Pro Mod at the Bradenton Motorsports Park event on March 3-5.

Now, in addition to fielding NHRA Pro Stock teams with drivers like Anderson, 2021 NHRA Rookie of the Year Dallas Glenn, Kyle Koretsky, and 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso, KB Titan Racing is opening its engine shop to build and service engines for a wide variety of classes.

“The message we’re trying to bring across at the World Series of Pro Mod is that KB Titan is in business to help you build or service a Pro Mod engine,” Latino said. “We’re also getting into Mountain Motor Pro Stock. We are 100% open for business, and we guarantee that any engine you bring to us – we don’t care if it’s a Comp Eliminator or Super Stock engine – we promise we’ll make it better than it was before it came in our door.”

The North Carolina-based shop recently finished preparing the engine for the Kramer family’s Mountain Motor Pro Stock car, which will compete with driver Chris Vang in the inaugural $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving during the WSOPM.

KB Titan customers can now benefit from the combined knowledge of Mike Smith and Steve Johns, who previously ran the Gray Motorsports engine shop that was later purchased by Titan Racing Engines, along with KB Racing’s Greg Anderson and Rob Downing.

“We’ve got Mike and Steve as two of the best engine builders you can get out there, and we put them together with Greg Anderson and Rob Downing and that whole crew,” Latino said. “I’m telling you, we’ve got one of the best teams out there right now.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Working with longtime Pro Mod driver, crew chief, and tuner Al Billes, the KB Titan Racing group has also been applying Pro Stock technology to the Pro Mod engine programs.

“When you’re dealing with the 500-inch naturally aspirated engines, you make three to four horsepower in the wintertime and everybody’s partying about it,” Latino said. “We just took all that engineering and applied it to our Pro Mod engines and made everything more reliable and, of course, picked up some horsepower.”

Latino will be driving Billes’ supercharged ’69 Camaro at the WSOPM, while Whiteley will also be there to support J&A Service-backed drivers Steven Whiteley and Brandon Snider.

For more info about the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com.