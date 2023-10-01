KB Titan Racing Collects Valuable Bonus Points in St. Louis Qualifying, Aimed at Third Consecutive Countdown Win

The field is set at the third of six 2023 NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoff races, and the horsepower-laden KB Titan Racing team is armed for battle. Throughout three rounds of qualifying, the esteemed team that owns 186 Pro Stock trophies and nine championship titles raked in a total of nine bonus points with some of the quickest and fastest cars on the property at World Wide Technology Raceway. KBT has won each of the first two races in the Countdown – Matt Hartford won Reading and Greg Anderson won Charlotte – and they’re looking to keep the streak going in their quest for a 10th world championship for the historic team.



Pro Stock points leader Matt Hartford leads the charge for KB Titan Racing (KBT) as the No. 2 qualifier. Hartford tied for the pole but forfeited the top spot based on speed, and he’ll be squaring off with Chris McGaha in the first round. Hartford’s Total Seal CIP 1 Chevrolet Camaro was quickest of all in two of three sessions for a total of six bonus points in his quest for a first world championship.



Greg Anderson’s HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro was quick in qualifying for a total of two bonus points and the No. 4 position. The two-time St. Louis winner enters the third of six NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoff events No. 4 in the standings. He’ll race Jerry Tucker in round one.



Kyle Koretsky and his Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro claimed one bonus point in qualifying and landed in the No. 5 position. After a tough first-round loss in Charlotte, Koretsky is ready to make up ground on Sunday in St. Louis. He stands at No. 8 in the points and is beginning his charge with a first-round meeting with KBT teammate Deric Kramer. It will be the second consecutive event in which the two have met in the first round.



Dallas Glenn and his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro reached the final round in St. Louis last season, and the young gun would like to avenge the loss. Qualified in the No. 9 position, Glenn will race Fernando Cuadra Jr. in the opening act. The 2021 Rookie of the Year has four wins on the season and is No. 3 in the Pro Stock points after leading most of the regular season.



No. 10 on the qualifying sheet is Camrie Caruso and her Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro. Caruso is holding at No. 9 in the championship standings and has steadily collected round wins during the Countdown. She will race Aaron Stanfield in round one.



Deric Kramer and the GetBioFuel.com Chevrolet Camaro had a tough time in the first two rounds of qualifying and was unable to get down the racetrack. He came back for the third and final session, though, and laid down a strong pass to bump into the field. He is qualified in the No. 12 position and slated for a first-round meeting with KBT teammate Kyle Koretsky.



Veteran Pro Mod racer Eric Latino, racing in just his fifth Pro Stock event, has qualified for every race he has so far attempted. Here in St. Louis, he wheeled his GESI-branded Chevrolet Camaro to a 6.60 that landed the bump spot. That means he’ll square off with Erica Enders, the driver he slapped a .016 light on in the first round in Norwalk. There, Enders was .067 on the tree but Latino fell into tire shake and could not build upon the strong start. He’ll have another chance on Sunday morning at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Eliminations for the NHRA Midwest Nationals are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. CT at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.