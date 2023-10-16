KB Titan Drivers in the Thick of Championship Chase Leaving Texas; Dallas Glenn Reaches Final, Greg Anderson Qualifies No. 1

The NHRA Countdown to the Championship is more than halfway over, and with just two races remaining, KB Titan Racing (KBT) is primed to go the distance. Dallas Glenn and his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro brought horsepower and skill to the table to reach the final round on Sunday at the Texas NHRA FallNationals, while Greg Anderson claimed a remarkable 123rd start from the pole after dislodging KBT cohort Deric Kramer, who was Friday’s low qualifier. Anderson is No. 2 in the standings, and Glenn moved up to No. 3 with his near-miss of a fifth win on the season. Matt Hartford and his KBT-powered entry are just behind in the No. 4 position.



The well-equipped KBT brood will have to wait a week and a half for the NHRA Nevada Nationals in Las Vegas to get back to business as they seek a 10th world title for the team, and they’re on target for a strong overall finish. Six of the KB Titan Racing drivers are positioned in the top 10.



Glenn’s impactful raceday included skillful driving and a RAD Torque Systems-branded Chevrolet that had ample horsepower and proper tuning to turn on win light after win light. The winner of the regular season was back in form for a trip to the final round for a second time during the Countdown (he was also a finalist in Charlotte). Glenn made his best Dallas eliminations run in his opening-round defeat of Bo Butner with a 6.492, and he was quick in the final next to Erica Enders but came up just short, 6.469 to 6.493. The 2021 Rookie of the Year is now 93 points out of the top spot.



Hot off of back-to-back Countdown wins in Charlotte and St. Louis, the most winning driver in the history of Pro Stock claimed the 123rd low qualifier award of his career at the FallNationals. Anderson’s HendrickCars.com Chevrolet showed incredible power en route to his second No. 1 of the year, and raceday looked promising, but a second-round exit to Aaron Stanfield cut his day short. Anderson’s Chevy put a 6.488, 210.69 on the scoreboard to his opponent’s 6.498, 210.50, but a small .024-second deficit at the starting line cost him.



“Every matchup is tough out here; these guys are bad to the bone, and anybody can beat anybody right now,” said the five-time world champion and six-time Dallas winner. “[Stanfield] did the better job, and my hat’s off to him. It’s an absolute dogfight out here right now. It’s been a good run lately, but I didn’t get it done right there – now I need a miracle.”



Although disappointed seeing a win slip away – one that would have tied Anderson with John Force as the most winning driver at historic Texas Motorplex – a miracle is not, in fact, necessary. The facts show a championship within reach, particularly because the NHRA Finals in Pomona will count for points and a half. Anderson is 85 points out of first.



“It’s certainly not over, but we need everything to be perfect these last two races,” said Anderson. “I think we can do that. I love these last two races, I love the intensity of this time of year. You just can’t tell what’s going to happen, you can’t pick a favorite right now – but KB Titan Racing is in the hunt, we have a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.”



The next race on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule is the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 26-29.

