Kayla Zadel Named Drag Illustrated Digital Content Director

Drag Illustrated Media announced today Kayla Zadel as the company’s new Digital Content Director. Zadel, who joined the DI team in 2022, will create and publish content on Drag Illustrated’s rapidly growing social media pages, as well as on DragIllustrated.com.

“Kayla joined our team in an editor-at-large capacity about a year ago and has repeatedly demonstrated that she’s a difference maker with every project she’s been involved with, so we’re genuinely excited to see her take on a larger role here at Drag Illustrated,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “As Digital Content Director, Kayla will be taking the reins of DragIllustrated.com and our social media channels, as well as overseeing our rapidly-growing Crew Chief Daily email newsletter. This new arrangement comes at a fantastic time for Drag Illustrated as we’re seeing record growth across these platforms, and with Kayla at the helm we expect that trend to continue.”

With a background in broadcast journalism and social media marketing and management, Zadel brings a wealth of multi-faceted experience to the table. Along with professional experience, she’s well-versed in the intricacies of drag racing, as she grew up going to the track with her father’s Top Alcohol Dragster team. She also raced a 1970 Ford Fairlane in high school.

Before signing on as the Digital Content Director, Zadel contributed stories to DI for print and digital publication as a freelancer writer. She’ll continue to do so while also handling content on the DI social media pages, as well as curating the daily newsletter that reaches over 100,000 subscribers.

“I am ecstatic to join the prestigious print and online publication that is Drag Illustrated,” Zadel said. “I have been working alongside DI for nearly a year and look forward to joining the team as the Digital Content Director. Not only have I received support from the entire crew, but I’ve had the opportunity to grow and do what I love, which is incorporating drag racing with digital and social media coverage. Of course, please like, subscribe, and follow DI across all social platforms! And don’t forget to subscribe to our daily newsletter, Crew Chief Daily.”

Readers can subscribe to the Crew Chief Daily newsletter here: https://dragillustrated.com/join-newsletter/?swcfpc=1.