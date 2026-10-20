Kallee Tally Set to Debut New Pro Mod Camaro at Throwdown in T-Town at Tulsa Raceway Park

When Pro Mod driver Kallee Tally rolls into Tulsa Raceway Park this week for the Mid-West Drag Racing Series Throwdown in T-Town, October 22-24, she’ll be sitting behind the wheel of a brand-new Larry Jeffers-built ’68 Camaro.

Tally made her Pro Mod debut last season driving “Scarlett,” another ‘68 Camaro built by Jeffers and owned by Paul and Jeanne Hayden. The body design on Tally’s new car is the first of its kind from Jeffers, with various upgrades to the body to help with aerodynamics. The Camaro will feature a screw-blown 4.9 Noonan Hemi, M&M Transmission, and Quick Performance rear end. As always, it will be tuned by Lee White, and maintained by Tally’s father, DeWayne Mills; her husband, Jordan Tally; Taylor Strange; and Mike Simms.

“We’re super excited about it,” says Tally. “This was originally supposed to be an outlaw car, but when everything happened with IHRA, we just had it sitting in the shop. We wanted to get it out and run it. We tested the car and within three passes, it was running about the same as what the other Pro Mod was running. It’s definitely a good driving car and I’m super happy with it. I’m excited because this is the first Pro Mod that my dad and I have actually built for me. I’m the only person that’s driving it and I’m the only person that’s going to drive it.”

It will also be a return to the familiar black and gold colors that Mills Racing has been known for with the likes of the Golden Gorilla and Golden Kong Camaros driven by DeWayne and Kallee, but with a slight twist.

“We’re back to the black and gold,” Tally says. “We’ve never done a wrap before. I wanted to do something a little different, not the same gold and black. There’s also a big Kong on the front hood, so it’s definitely different than what we’ve been used to.”

The side of the car pays tribute to the late Jerry McDaniel, a close family friend, and his company, Ace Striping and Seal Coating Inc. The scheme is a special way for Tally to remember a man who had a big impact on her life growing up.

“Jerry passed away this past month, and we’re very excited to pay tribute to him,” says Tally. “He was like my grandpa, and was one of the ones that took me racing when my dad was out of town racing. We put the Ace Striping and Seal Coating on the side of the car as a tribute to him because he always wanted us to have a black car. Before he passed, he came up to the shop and was looking at it. He was a great guy and I’m thankful to have had him in my corner my whole life.” Kallee Tally with the late Jerry McDaniel.

The original plan was for Tally to debut the new car in September at the MWDRS double event at Flying H Dragstrip in Odessa, Missouri, but the team pivoted to allow her to get comfortable in the car and bring it out for the first time at her home track of Tulsa Raceway Park, where her husband, Jordan, will be making his drag racing competition debut as well in Super Pro.

“We were gonna debut it at the Kansas City race, but I said, ‘No, we’re going to wait because I want to debut it at Tulsa and do it in my hometown.’” Tally says. “On the top of that, there were two races (in Kansas City), there was a lot of points up for grabs, and we wanted to make sure we were prepared and ready.

“This car has been being built for probably about a year now. We’ve just taken our time on it. At this point, we’ve tested the car and it’s proven itself. We’re just ready to go out and get it.”

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series Throwdown in T-Town takes place October 22-24 at Tulsa Raceway Park. Spectators can secure their free admission tickets online at www.tulsaracewaypark.com. Parking is $25 per carload.

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This story was originally published on October 20, 2026.