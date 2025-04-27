Kalitta, Prock, Hartford & Gadson Get Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Wins

Doug Kalitta helped ensure Kalitta Motorsports stayed perfect in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in the Top Fuel ranks, winning the bonus race on Saturday at zMAX Dragway and also securing the No. 1 qualifier spot at the 15th annual American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also picked up Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge wins on Saturday, while Paul Lee (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) qualified No. 1 at the fifth of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

In a wild final quad of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race, Kalitta won in a pedal fest over Antron Brown, Steve Torrence and Josh Hart, going 4.661-seconds at 237.92 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Mac Tools dragster. It’s the second straight win in the specialty event for Kalitta, as he swept both four-wide races after teammate Shawn Langdon won the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge races of 2025.

Kalitta, who also won the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout in Pomona, has thrived in bonus races this year and now he’ll have a chance to sweep a special weekend. It’s the 1,000th Top Fuel race in NHRA history and Kalitta already has two big achievements this weekend, also qualifying No. 1 for the third time this year on the strength of Friday’s track-record run of 3.646 at 333.74. There’s a special trophy on the line and Kalitta, who won the 500th Top Fuel race in 2002, has the opportunity for something historic on Sunday. His opening-round quad includes Las Vegas winner Tony Stewart, Steve Torrence and Lex Joon.

“About half-track the thing obviously decided it wasn’t going to make it without smoking the tires, so it just kind of ran in half throttle the rest of the way, and it worked out,” Kalitta said. “When it gets later in the day, you kind of expect maybe something like that’s going to happen. We’ve got a lot of guys out there that can pedal very well, so you got to just kind of do what you can to get it to the finish without blowing the thing up.

“I’m very fortunate with this opportunity with this group of guys. It’s a heck of an opportunity so I’m just trying to make the best of it, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings. We want to win that special trophy.”

Langdon qualified second with a 3.665 at 333.33, and Brittany Force’s 3.667 at a record 341.58 from Friday has her third.

Reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock was lethal on the starting line on Saturday and it proved to be critical in the finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, slipping past Spencer Hyde with a run of 3.949 at 322.50 in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS for John Force Racing. Hyde, who won the bonus race in Phoenix, ran an identical 3.949, but Prock was quicker on the starting with a stout .058 reaction time en route to his first specialty race win of the year.

It continues the strong momentum for Prock, who won two weeks ago in Las Vegas and seems primed for a big weekend in Charlotte.

“Last year we figured out how important these Mission Challenge points are and how many points you can actually earn,” Prock said. “I think we went into the Countdown with 24 points, almost two rounds of competition, on top of second place. So that felt really good. I really wanted to win today. I felt like we had a shot at doing it. I’ve been driving good all weekend and we were able to get the job done as a team.

“Both runs today, the car went down the racetrack and made nice, clean runs in hotter conditions, which we’re probably going to see more like tomorrow, so that felt good. This race car’s been giving us a little grief, but they’ve been working hard and doing their homework.”

Paul Lee easily grabbed his second straight No. 1 qualifier thanks to Friday’s run of 3.829 at 328.54 in his 12,000-horsepower SRI Performance/Daido Metal Dodge Charger SRT. His opening quad includes Matt Hagan, Bobby Bode and Dave Richards, as the Funny Car points leader seeks out his second win of the 2025 campaign. Prock took second after his 3.844 at 336.49 and Daniel Wilkerson’s career-best 3.855 at 330.07 gave him the third spot.

“The Funny Car class is tough. We’ve got 14 cars quicker than 3.93. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it that close,” Lee said. “It’s most competitive that I’ve ever seen. I’m here for the competition. Everybody has a different reason why they race. Some enjoy just to come out here and make laps down the track. If I can’t be competitive, I’ll go do something else. I race for competition. I love to beat them.”

On an impressive holeshot, Pro Stock’s Matt Hartford won for the second time in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge this year, using a .021 reaction time and a run of 6.567 at 210.37 in his Total Seal Camaro to hold off Greg Anderson. Hartford won the bonus race earlier this year in Pomona and enjoyed another victory on Saturday, keeping Anderson and his run of 6.540 at 210.24 at bay to take plenty of confidence into Sunday eliminations.

“Last year was a rough year but we turned it around during the Countdown and went from 14th to sixth and I’m super proud of that,” Hartford said. “We dragged the car out this year with no changes other than the updated engine from KB Titan. We used our 2023 set-up and if the driver does his job this car can win a lot of rounds this year.

“In this [Mission Foods #2Fast2tasty Challenge] there is a lot of momentum you can build, and you can look and see what other drivers are doing. To come out here and run well on Saturday gives you positive energy for Sunday. When you struggle on Saturday, your night isn’t good. Now, I feel confident heading into tomorrow.”

At the site of his first career Pro Stock win, Dallas Glenn secured his first top qualifier of the year thanks to Friday’s strong run of 6.502 at 211.10 in his RAD Torque Systems Camaro. Glenn also gets the $2,000 prize for winning the GESi Pro Stock No. 1 Qualifier Award. Glenn and Anderson have split the first four races this year and Glenn is in a good position for a third win in 2025, taking on an opening-round quad that includes Matt Latino, Mason McGaha and Erica Enders. Anderson is second with a 6.502 at 210.93 and Hartford took third with his 6.510 at 209.43.

“Greg had been hogging them all. He has a super fast car, but we got the No. 1 qualifier and we’re excited to get that GESi No. 1 Qualifier Award,” Glenn said. “We’ve got a good hot rod for tomorrow and we’ll try to go get them.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Richard Gadson collected his first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win of the year on his RevZilla/Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki, defeating teammate Gaige Herrera and Matt Smith in the final round of the bonus race.

“It was crazy but I’ll take it,” Gadson said. “It’s not often you get there in front of Gaige and Matt. It’s big for our team to know we have a second bike that can get the job done. Today was the first day I felt like I had bike that could run with them.

“I didn’t see Gaige and I saw his win light came on. It was all a bit confusing until they came over and told me I’d won. Whatever the case may be, I’ll take it. To be honest, I didn’t really think about winning till 30 minutes before we ran.”

Herrera easily grabbed his 25th career No. 1 qualifier thanks to Friday’s outstanding run of 6.680 at 201.64. Gadson took second with a 6.759 at 200.77 and Smith’s 6.773 at 201.34 gave him third.

“I’m happy to see (Richard) get the win. All the hard work he’s put in after Gainesville is paying off. The bottom line is we’ve both got fast hot rods. Now, I worry about him more than Matt,” Herrera said.

“Today was reflection of us not wanting us to turn the bike down from last night. My bike spun the tire in the first 60-feet. I had a 1.09 60-foot time and that’s because Andrew [Hines, crew chief] didn’t take enough power out for these conditions. We were shooting for a 6.74 or 6.75 but we did get some good data for tomorrow so we’ll be just fine.”

Eliminations for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2025.