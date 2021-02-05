Kalitta Motorsports Welcomes NASCAR Truck Series Team ThorSport Racing Back to Toyota Racing Family

Earlier this week 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion J.R. Todd visited the ThorSport Racing headquarters in Sandusky, Ohio, to welcome the team back to the Toyota Racing family. Todd was joined by Kalitta Motorsports team executives as well as his 11,000 horsepower DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car for the event. During the visit Todd and the Kalitta Motorsports team met with ThorSport team owners Duke and Rhonda Thorson to discuss opportunities for the two Toyota-backed organizations to collaborate on more events during 2021.

“It was really cool to bring our DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car to the ThorSport headquarters and welcome them back to the Toyota Racing family,” said J.R. Todd, winner of 18 NHRA national events. “We talked about how we have three big time sponsors in common with Toyota, Mobil 1 and Camping World and we should be doing more things together. We got some great photos of all the race cars and I can’t wait to come back to the HQ or see them at the track.”

ThorSport Racing is the longest-tenured NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, and NASCAR’s only full-time team based in Ohio. ThorSport Racing has competed in the Truck Series annually since 1996. The organization will enter the 2021 season with 1,296 starts to the team’s credit.

Since its inception, ThorSport Racing has wheeled into Victory Lane 36 times in the Camping World Truck Series with Terry Cook, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, and Chase Briscoe. Its drivers have finished within the top 10 in points 28 times, including 14 consecutive seasons in the top 10 by Crafton (2007-2020). Crafton also became the series’ first back-to-back champion, winning titles in both 2013 and 2014.

