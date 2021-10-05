Kalitta Motorsports to Support CMR Construction & Roofing Charity Concert

Beginning with this weekend’s 36th annual Texas NHRA Fall Nationals all three Kalitta Motorsports race cars will be supporting new sponsor CMR Construction and Roofing’s Ragin Country Crawl charity concert. Doug Kalitta’s and Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel dragsters along with J.R. Todd’s Toyota Camry Funny Car will each be adorned with Cajun Country Crawl logos promoting the charity concert on November 7, featuring music from Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Colt Ford and Dee Jay Silver. The team will race with the Cajun Country Crawl logos for the next three NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series national events.

The Ragin Country Crawl is a one-night only country music benefit concert, with 100% of the proceeds from ticket revenue being donated to organizations supporting Louisiana Hurricane relief. The people and communities of Louisiana have been hit hard by recent natural disasters, and CMR is looking inspire hope and support relief efforts for those in need through the event.

“We have had a great relationship with CMR Construction and Roofing all season and we thought this was the least we could do to support their outstanding charity efforts,” said Scott Duncan, Kalitta Motorsports Business Development. “We heard about this event during our sponsor summit before the Charlotte Countdown race and knew we needed to get involved right away. As soon as we knew all the details we got to work on a plan to help promote this great event.”

Ragin Country Crawl proceeds will be distributed among these four local organizations IdaRecovery.org, Volunteer Louisiana, Terrebonne General Employee Relief Fund and Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The event will be held at the Cajun Dome (444 Cajun Dome Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the show begins at 5:00 p.m.

