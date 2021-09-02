Kalitta Motorsports to Host Two Special Guests from ‘A Kid Again’ at U.S. Nationals

Kalitta Motorsports will once again be hosting special guests from A Kid Again, a national nonprofit organization fostering hope, happiness and healing for children facing life-threatening conditions and their families. During the NHRA U.S. Nationals Caleb and Kaden Ratliff, a pair of 11-year-old Cystic Fibrosis warriors, and their family will be the guests of the team during the final day of qualifying on Saturday, September 4.

As part of this partnership, during the NHRA U.S. Nationals this weekend Caleb and Kaden will be spending Saturday with Kalitta Motorsports drivers Doug Kalitta, J.R. Todd and Shawn Langdon. In addition to Caleb and Kaden, the entire Ratliff family, parents Elizabeth and Brandon and sisters Melanie and Natalie will be hosted by Kalitta Motorsports.

“The U.S. Nationals is a special event for our team, and we are looking forward to sharing the excitement of our biggest race of the season with Caleb and Kaden from A Kid Again,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We have hosted a number of families this year and after every day with these special kids and their families we are thankful the A Kid Again organization allows us to be a part of these kid’s lives by providing these adventures. “

Kalitta’s support will help A Kid Again further their mission of giving families the opportunity to take a time out from illness by attending ongoing Adventures together at NHRA races while they work through significant medical situations. This is the third family the multi-time world championship team has hosted in 2021 and they will also be supporting A Kid Again through social media promotions and branding on all three race cars.

”This partnership with Kalitta Motorsports exemplifies what we’re all about at A Kid Again,” said Oyauma Garrison, President and CEO of A Kid Again. “We are especially excited to share this adventure with Kaden and Caleb along with the rest of the Ratliff family. These two young men are very special and always have a positive attitude facing a very tough disease. Hosting adventures like this is what makes A Kid Again’s mission so special.”

With the goal of providing year-round fun-filled Adventures that allow children with life-threatening conditions and their families to feel like “a kid again,” the organization works to create a communal and interactive environment offering comprehensive resources to help families cope with the extended effects of living through difficult medical journeys.

Qualifying for the NHRA U.S. Nationals begins on Friday, September 3, and concludes Saturday, September 4. Final eliminations will begin on Sunday, September 5 at 10 a.m. ET. The race will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

