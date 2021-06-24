Kalitta Motorsports to Host Two Special Guests from ‘A Kid Again’ at Norwalk Nationals

For the second time in 2021, Kalitta Motorsports will be hosting a special guest from A Kid Again, a national nonprofit organization fostering hope, happiness and healing for children facing life-threatening conditions and their families. During the NHRA Norwalk Nationals Chase Kulik, a 15-year-old Cystic Fibrosis warrior who loves drag racing along with his brother and family will be the guests of the team during the final day of qualifying on Saturday, June 26. Additionally, local junior dragster racer 12-year old Keegan Beverly, who earlier this year upon hearing about the Kalitta Motorsports and A Kid Again partnership, rebranded his personal race car and began promoting the charity on his own, will be recognized as Kalitta Motorports honorary crew person of the event.

Keegan Beverly’s A Kid Again Junior Dragster

As part of this partnership, during the NHRA Norwalk Nationals this weekend Chase and his family will be spending Saturday with Kalitta Motorsports drivers Doug Kalitta, J.R. Todd and Shawn Langdon. Having been a part of A Kid Again since 2017, Chase, along with siblings Jacob (17), Skylar (7), and parents Kirsten and Jody have been attending A Kid Again Adventures in Ohio since 2017. The family is looking forward to a full day of racing excitement and creating memories for the entire family.“This will be a great weekend to celebrate a good kid like Keegan Beverly and also spend some time with Chase and his family,” said Chad Head, General Manager of Kalitta Motorsports. “We have hosted a family at our shop in Michigan as well as at the Charlotte Four-Wide National event already this season. A Kid Again has experienced a ton of interest from families wanting to get involved and NHRA is continuing to prove we are a family sport. We are looking forward to having Chase and his family make some incredible memories at the race track.”

Kalitta’s support will help A Kid Again further their mission of giving families the opportunity to take a time out from illness by attending ongoing Adventures together at NHRA races while they work through significant medical situations. The multi-time world championship team will also be supporting A Kid Again through social media promotions and branding on all three race cars.

”This partnership with Kalitta Motorsports exemplifies what we’re all about at A Kid Again,” said Oyauma Garrison, President and CEO of A Kid Again. “I’m so excited for Chase and his family to enjoy a day at the races this weekend. We are also thrilled to shine a light on Keegan who has done some amazing things to support A Kid Again already this season. He is a remarkable young man and we are excited to connect him with Chase and Kalitta Motorsports.”

With the goal of providing year-round fun-filled Adventures that allow children with life-threatening conditions and their families to feel like “a kid again,” the organization works to create a communal and interactive environment offering comprehensive resources to help families cope with the extended effects of living through difficult medical journeys.

Qualifying for the NHRA Norwalk Nationals begins on Friday, June 25 and concludes Saturday, June 26. Final eliminations will begin on Sunday, June 27 at 11 a.m. ET. The race will be broadcast nationally on Fox.