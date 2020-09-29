Kalitta Motorsports Supports Fight Against Breast Cancer

As a multi-time world championship winning team Kalitta Motorsports knows what it means to be in a tough fight. The entire organization understands one of the toughest real life fights is the daily battle millions of Americans face against cancer. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month all three Kalitta Motorsports race cars will add pink to their livery for the NHRA national events contested in October.

“We have lost some brave women in our lives to breast cancer and we wanted to honor them as well as everyone else across the country and world who is dealing with this terrible disease,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “The month of October is a busy month for our race team with multiple events across the country. We wanted to help keep this issue in front of people and encourage them to keep fighting as well as support this cause however they can.”

Doug Kalitta’s Mac Tools dragster, Shawn Langdon’s DHL/Kalitta Air dragster and J.R. Todd’s DHL Camry Funny Car will also be emblazoned with a pink ribbon featuring the iconic winged “Flying K” logo. All the driver names and car numbers will be pink and the Kalitta Air decal on Todd’s DHL Toyota Camry will be pink. Todd will also be wearing a specially designed pink helmet continuing a tradition he started a number of years ago.

