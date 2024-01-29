Kalitta Motorsports, Mac Tools Extend Decades-Long Relationship

Connect with us

A partnership that started more than two decades ago yielded Doug Kalitta’s first NHRA Top Fuel championship in 2023, and Mac Tools returns to the Kalitta Motorsports dragster in 2024 for its 23rd-consecutive season as its primary corporate partner, the team announced today. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins March 8-10, 2024, at the Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. 

Kalitta will once again pilot the familiar red and white Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel dragster in which he won last year’s NHRA Top Fuel championship after six grueling runner-up finishes in the final season standings throughout his career. With three race wins in 2024, Kalitta is tied with the legendary Joe Amato for fifth place on the NHRA all-time wins list with 52 victories.

Team Kalitta’s Mac Tools primary partnership, which began in 2001, is one of the world’s longest-running and most-successful sports marketing relationships. Mac Tools is far more than a Team Kalitta corporate partner; the company is a significant part of the long-term success Kalitta Motorsports enjoys in NHRA Drag Racing.

“Kalitta Motorsports has been an amazing ambassador of the Mac Tools brand for more than 25 years, and we congratulate Doug and the Kalitta team on the 2023 championship,” Mac Tools president Phil Cox said. “We believe that our partnership with Kalitta Motorsports not only benefits our brand, but also helps promote the sport of drag racing and inspire the next generation of automotive professionals. We are excited to see what the future holds for Doug Kalitta and the entire Kalitta Motorsports team; we are honored to be a part of their journey.

“As a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional-grade tools and equipment, Mac Tools is committed to supporting the automotive industry and the dedicated professionals who keep it running. We are proud to align ourselves with Doug Kalitta and his team, who exemplify the same level of skill, precision and dedication that we strive for in our products and services.”

“Mac Tools stuck with our race team through some tough times over the years, and it was incredible to thank them for their loyalty by delivering a championship last season,” Kalitta said. “We are so proud to continue representing Mac Tools and all of their distributors, and we’d like nothing more than to make it two in a row! We think of Mac Tools as far more than a corporate partner; when you have a relationship like we have, it’s more like family than partnership.”

