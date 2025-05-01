Connect with us

Kalitta Motorsports Joins Kalitta Air at ISTAT Freighter Forum in Miami

Team Kalitta Nitro Funny Car driver J.R. Todd and representatives from AerCap and IAI joined Kalitta Air at the ISTAT Freighter Forum for a look at the cargo airline’s newest jet. The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series resumes May 16-18 at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route Nationals near Chicago.

ISTAT, the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading, hosted its commercial jet freighter tour at Miami International Airport on April 30, 2025. The event featured the Boeing 777-300ERSF, the newest plane in the Kalitta Air fleet, among others. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) converted the 777 aircraft from passenger layout to cargo. Also featured at the event was the Team Kalitta GR Supra Funny Car in its AERCAP, Center of Excellence for Aeronautical Engineers, 50 livery celebrating 50 years of flight.

“We’re proud to partner with AerCap and IAI on the 777-ERSF program, a transformative step for long-haul cargo,” Kalitta Air Deputy CEO Heath Nicholl said. “Debuting this aircraft at the ISTAT Freighter Forum—such a fantastic venue for industry collaboration—marks a major milestone in expanding our capabilities with next-generation converted freighters.”

The 777-300 ERSF, also known as “The Big Twin,” is the most-successful widebody passenger variant in aviation history with more than 800 aircraft delivered. Now, the most-capable widebody ever built is coming to cargo operators, and for Kalitta Air, it’s perfect timing as the company modernizes its fleet with the more fuel efficient, twin-engine aircraft.

“It was pretty cool to learn a little bit about this new plane and how Kalitta Air will use it,” Todd said. “Chad (Team Kalitta General Manager Chad Head) and I got some inside information on cargo aircraft and the whole industry, but then we got to educate some aviation experts on the NHRA Nitro Funny Car – it was pretty neat to see the car I drive sitting next to that huge triple seven.”

Kalitta Motorsports joined Kalitta Air and representatives of AerCap and IAI at the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading freighter tour at Miami International Airport. Seen between J.R. Todd’s NHRA Nitro Funny Car and the Kalitta Air Boeing 777-300ERSF, left-to-right, are Team Kalitta Funny Car Driver, J.R. Todd, Kalitta Air Assistant Director of Quality Control/Chief Inspector, Chris Barks, Kalitta Air Deputy CEO, Heath Nicholl, Team Kalitta Business Manager Bob Lawson and Team Kalitta General Manager Chad Head. (Photo Courtesy: Kalitta Motorsports)
