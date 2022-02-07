Kalitta Motorsports Extends and Expands DHL Sponsorship

Heading into the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, Kalitta Motorsports and DHL will be extending their partnership with another multi-year extension on one of the longest running and most successful motorsport marketing programs. The upcoming season will be the fifteenth year the two globally successful companies have worked together both on and off the track. 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion J.R. Todd will drive the familiar red and yellow DHL Toyota Funny Car while 2013 NHRA Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon will once again be behind the wheel of the DHL Top Fuel dragster.

The two successful businesses have built their partnership on excellence and an uncompromising pursuit of category leadership. Together they have won two NHRA Funny Car world championships with Del Worsham in 2015 and in 2018 with J.R. Todd behind the wheel of DHL Toyota Funny Cars. In addition to the on-track exposure, DHL utilizes the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality track-side experience for their customers and clients. This season, the two companies will be recognizing and celebrating 15 memorable moments throughout the season on social media and through media opportunities.

“Kalitta Air and DHL have had an excellent business relationship since 1989 and our Kalitta Motorsports relationship has grown out of that,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “DHL has been a great business partner off the track and for fifteen seasons we have enjoyed tremendous success on the track with our motorsports sponsorship relationship. We are excited to announce another multi-year agreement and look forward to even more positive results this season.”

As the global leader in international express shipping and logistics services, DHL has enjoyed a decades-long partnership with Kalitta Air, which helps to transport DHL customers’ shipments around the globe. For the past fourteen seasons the DHL relationship with Team Kalitta has included primary sponsorships in Funny Car and Top Fuel, respectively.

“Kalitta has been an outstanding partner, providing a unique ability to help us promote our brand over the years. So we couldn’t be more thrilled to extend this valued sponsorship and continue to enjoy the support of the entire Kalitta Motorsports team,” said DHL Express Americas CMO Christine Nashick, “At DHL, our success depends on our ability to offer fast, world-class service. And we’ve always been able to count on Kalitta Air to help is do just that, as their organization supports our global Aviation network with the same elite level of performance they demonstrate on the racetrack. It’s been an exciting ride so far, and we look forward to even more success during the next stage of our journey together.”

Kalitta Motorsports will enter the 2022 NHRA season looking to once again battle for the Top Fuel and Funny Car world championships when the season kicks off February 18-20 at the historic Winternationals in Pomona, California.

