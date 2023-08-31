Kalitta Motorsports, DHL, Kalitta Air Partner With Feeding American in the ‘Race to End Hunger’

After a successful endeavor in four races one year ago, Kalitta Motorsports, long-time partner DHL Express and Kalitta Air are partnering again to accelerate the fight against food insecurity by helping those who need it most — working families, children and senior citizens – through a six-race program in 2023: The “Race to End Hunger.”

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in the household to live an active, healthy life.” Partnering with Feeding America, the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States, DHL, Kalitta Motorsports and Kalitta Air will support the race to end food insecurity.

During the next six NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events, every time Team Kalitta drivers Doug Kalitta, J.R. Todd or Shawn Langdon turn on a race day win light, Kalitta Motorsports will donate $1,000, and both DHL and Kalitta Air will match it with their own $1,000 donations making each race day win light worth $3,000, or more importantly, some 30,000 meals.

Feeding America established Hunger Action Month in 2008 to create a nationwide push to address the hunger crisis across the United States. Each September, people work to feed the hungry in their communities by helping the 49 million people who live with hunger every day. Consider:

People in the United States who are food insecure: 34 million

Children in the United States who are food insecure: 9 million (1 in 8 kids)

People who turned to food programs in 2022: 49 million

Counties in the United States with food insecurity: 100 percent

Food deprivation affects people of all ages; children throughout the country go to school without a proper breakfast leading to difficulty focusing in the classroom. Families facing hunger are forced to decide between buying food and paying for housing, transportation or medical bills.

The expanded program kicks off this weekend at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis and will continue at each of the following five NHRA Camping World Drag Racing events: the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals Sept. 15-17 in Mohnton, Pa., the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals Sept. 22-24 in Concord, N.C., the NHRA Midwest Nationals Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Madison, Ill., the Texas NHRA FallNationals Oct. 13-15 in Ennis, Texas and the NHRA Nevada Nationals Oct. 27-29 in Las Vegas.

NHRA fans can also help eradicate hunger. By scanning the QR code at the six race tracks, through social media posts or by Clicking Here fans can join the fight with a personal donation. Every online donation made on the Kalitta Motorsports/DHL/Kalitta Air Feeding America page enters the donor into a drawing for a VIP experience for two at the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series race of the winner’s choice.

“Feeding America does amazing work every day, but unfortunately, the job isn’t done yet; we are proud to partner with our friends at DHL to support Feeding America and this vital effort,” Team Kalitta driver Doug Kalitta said. “At DHL, giving back to local communities across the United States is a priority, and we’re honored to help fight this heartbreaking problem that plagues so many in our country. We hope to turn on a lot of win lights in these next six races, and we also hope everyone in the NHRA community will join the effort and scan the QR codes they’ll be seeing so, together, we can help Feeding America fight hunger.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Every dollar raised through the “Race to End Hunger” will provide at least 10 meals for people who do not have enough food to eat. This partnership to support hunger relief nationwide is part of DHL’s sole goal of connecting people and improving lives, which guides all the company’s efforts and operations, underscoring its values and mission to ultimately better society.

“The uncertainty of not knowing where one’s next meal will come from is a reality no one should face,” said Nemer Abohasen, VP and General Manager, DHL Express. “That’s why we are pleased to once again rally our employees and work with our long-time partners Kalitta Motorsports, Kalitta Air and Feeding America to support millions of families in need across the country. Together, we can all make a difference to improve the lives of those struggling with food insecurity and win the race to end hunger in our communities.”

“The number of people in our country who don’t have enough food to eat is staggering, and the number of children in that predicament is disturbing” Kalitta Air Deputy Chief Operating Officer Heath Nicholl said. “We are happy to join our friends at DHL and our race team in support of this incredibly-important effort, and we hope, through this mutual effort, we can help Feeding America make progress in the battle against food insecurity.”

Through the “Race to End Hunger,” Kalitta Motorsports will actively engage the NHRA community through social media posts, race reports and at-track promotions. Click here for more information about the “Race to End Hunger.” For more information about Feeding America, please visit www.feedingamerica.org.