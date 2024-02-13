Connect with us

News

Kalitta Motorsports, Dayco Announce Partnership, Distributor Agreement

Luke Nieuwhof photo

Dayco is the newest member of the Kalitta Motorsports family of corporate partners, and Kalitta Motorsports is the newest distributor of Dayco belts, the team announced today. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins March 8-10, 2024, at the Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. 

Through this new partnership, Dayco will have branding on J.R. Todd’s DHL GR Supra Funny Car, and Kalitta Motorsports is now the exclusive at-track distributor of Dayco 11 mm racing blower belts for nitro engines. Dayco and Team Kalitta will work together to expand the available Dayco blower belt offerings in the near future.

The Dayco 11mm blower belt is specially engineered for Top Fuel and Funny Cars with nitromethane engines. Featuring a hybrid carbon cord encapsulated in custom rubber compounds and patented low friction PTFE tooth fabric, the belt offers one of the highest load ratings in racing and has helped numerous teams cross the finish line first. That success is due in large part to the Dayco team’s utilization of real-world track data to enhance its belt designs. Additional information about Dayco’s commitment to motorsports is available here.

“We are excited to kick off this new partnership with Kalitta Motorsports for the 2024 season,” said Jay Buckley, Director of Marketing, Dayco North America. “Theirs is a phenomenal team, and we can’t wait to see how they perform with the Dayco 11mm belt installed on their Funny Cars.”

“This new partnership is great news for Team Kalitta,” General Manager Chad Head said. “We are so happy to partner with a company that’s Detroit-based like we are. We strive to provide our race team with components that give us the best chance of reaching the finish line first. That’s really what drag racing is all about – running quicker and faster than the opponent, and we’re confident Dayco belts will make a positive impact on J.R. Todd’s DHL Funny Car. We look forward to a long relationship with Dayco that has potential to expand in the future.”

