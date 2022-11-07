Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kalitta Motorsports, Clean Harbors to Host Veterans on Friday of Auto Club Finals

Published

Multi-time world championship winning drag racing team Kalitta Motorsports and long-time sponsor Clean Harbors will be recognizing the sacrifice and commitment of our brave servicemen and servicewomen on Veteran’s Day at the NHRA Auto Club Finals in Pomona, California.

The Veterans Day Appreciation event will include tickets to the races on Friday, access to Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality, a welcome banner at Kalitta VIP hospitality, a custom engraved piston, and a gift bag for each of the veterans being honored. The goal of the Veteran’s Day Appreciation event is to honor 75 veterans from across all the branches of service with a day of thanks for their commitment to protecting our great country.

“This was an idea we have been talking about throughout the season and we are proud to be able to honor these service men and women at the races,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “Clean Harbors has been doing great things to support their veteran employees and we have many veterans across all the companies Connie Kalitta has founded that we want to celebrate.”

Earlier this year Kalitta Motorsports representatives and Clean Harbor executives began talking about how to honor veterans both inside and outside each of the companies. There are well over 500 veterans working throughout Kalitta Motorsports, Kalitta Air and Kalitta Charters with Clean Harbors employing nearly 1,000 veterans. The Clean Harbors veterans resource group has been active for many years in supporting the needs of their veteran employees and was instrumental in organizing this event.

To facilitate and improve the transition process Clean Harbors has partnered with FASTPORT whose mission is to help all members of our nation’s military community find great career opportunities with great employers. FASTPORT connects any Veteran, transitioning service member, member of the Guard and Reserve, or military spouses in need of employment across the country and three of the guests who will attend the NHRA Auto Club Finals highlight the importance of this program and Clean Harbors’ involvement. After 20 years in the Marine Corp LTC Daniel Whitley, AC/S G-7, MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton, is retiring in 2023 and will be looking for apprentice programs to continue his civilian career. Brad Bently, the President of FASTPORT, will be in attendance along with Kevin Ridings, Executive Vice President, Transportation and Logistics, an Army Veteran who currently oversees Clean Harbors National Transportation and Logistics.

“We are excited to be hosting 75 veterans at the NHRA Auto Club Finals thanks to the generosity of Kalitta Motorsports,” said Buddy Judy, Clean Harbors Director of Marketing. “It is especially meaningful to have LTC Whitley, Brad Bently from FASTPORT and Kevin Ridings from Clean Harbors at the event because they represent a great example of the transitional opportunity Clean Harbors is so passionate about with our veterans and their family members from across all the branches of service. Our hope is we can help veterans take their skillsets from the military to civilian life as seamlessly and quickly as possible.”

During the event on Friday Kalitta Motorsports drivers Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon and J.R. Todd will be spending time with the veterans for autographs and photos. The team will also be highlighting the event with a special decal on all three race cars and the haulers. Qualifying for the NHRA Auto Club Finals will begin with two sessions 1:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.