Kalitta Motorsports Celebrates SealMaster with Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel Dragster in Norwalk

In advance of the NHRA Norwalk Nationals this weekend long-time Kalitta Motorsports marketing partner SealMaster will once again be stepping up its exposure by flying its colors on the Top Fuel dragster piloted by 2013 NHRA Top Fuel world champion Shawn Langdon. Earlier this year Kalitta Motorsports announced an expansion of their relationship and branding with SealMaster, a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of pavement maintenance products and equipment.

This specialty race car is a further example of the growing marketing relationship. During the NHRA Norwalk Nationals Langdon’s race car will sport the familiar SealMaster colors and logo while his team will wear special crew shirts.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We made a big announcement with SealMaster earlier this year. We added more SealMaster branding to our race cars and are always developing new business opportunities together. We have to thank the SealMaster franchise system for its support,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. Everyone we work with there really make this program run extremely well and have been great to work with.”

Prior to the race, Kalitta Motorsports will be participating in an employee event at the SealMaster headquarters in Sandusky, Ohio. The event will feature Todd’s Funny Car and Langdon’s SealMaster Top Fuel dragster on site, with Langdon starting his Top Fuel dragster to get everyone fired up for race weekend. Both drivers will be signing autographs and taking photos with employees during the event.

“Running the SealMaster colors is pretty cool especially since the Norwalk track is the closest race to our shop and their headquarters. I am definitely looking forward to getting this SealMaster Top Fuel dragster on the track at Norwalk,” said Langdon. “There will be a huge crowd in the stands and in the pits so it will be a ton of exposure for SealMaster. We also want to perform on the track so this will be an important weekend for the team.”

SealMaster franchisees also entertain customers and associates with Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality in all markets where NHRA events take place. The franchise system also leverages the team’s social media reach to raise brand awareness and help people understand who they are and what they do.

“We have had a tremendous relationship with Kalitta Motorsports and having Shawn drive the SealMaster Top Fuel dragster will be great for us,” said Franchise Development Director Jason Hedlesky. “Our goal is to continue to grow our brand with our franchisees, coast to coast. Partnering with Kalitta and the NHRA gives us a great platform.”

NHRA Norwalk Nationals qualifying will begin this Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Qualifying will continue with two sessions on Saturday with final eliminations starting at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can tune into live coverage on FOX beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on race day.

Comments