Kaeser Compressors Named Title Sponsor of PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown; Official Air Compressor of PDRA

Kaeser Compressors, one of the largest providers of compressed air systems and solutions, has signed on as the title sponsor of the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series’ second race of the 2024 season, the Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix, April 18-20, at Virginia Motorsports Park. Kaeser Compressors has also been named the Official Air Compressor of the PDRA.

“The Kaeser Compressors team are no strangers to drag racing, but we’re thrilled to welcome them to the PDRA as an event title sponsor and the Official Air Compressor of the series,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Kaeser Compressors has been on the side of Jeff Brooks’ Henry J Top Sportsman car for many years. We’re proud that Michael Camber [Kaeser Compressors Marketing Services Manager] and the Kaeser Compressors group chose to expand their involvement in drag racing through the PDRA.”

Based in Fredericksburg, Va., Kaeser Compressors goes to market through a nationwide network of exclusive branches and distributors, each with factory-trained sales and service people. Kaeser’s complete line of compressed air system products includes industrial electric screw compressors and portable gasoline and diesel rotary screw compressors with the highly efficient Sigma ProfileTM, rotary lobe and screw blowers, compressed air boosters, and vacuum packages. Kaeser also provides an unrivaled range of air treatment and other system components including tanks, piping, and controls.

Kaeser Compressors has had a 30-year relationship with Top Sportsman team JEB Four Racing. The team increased their participation in PDRA this year.

“Jeff Brooks at JEB Four schooled us on PDRA and got us excited about it,” Camber said. “We decided to support this growing series, which is based in our Virginia community. Also, we have a number of pro race shops as customers and this is a chance to show our appreciation to this market.”

The Kaeser Compressors Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix is the second stop on the eight-race road to the 2024 Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series world championships. Kaeser’s home track, Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va., will play host to the event. The race will feature a stacked lineup including Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost, Extreme Pro Stock, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, and more.

As the sponsor of JEB Four Racing, Kaeser will have a prominent visual presence at the Mid-Atlantic Showdown and three more PDRA events this season.

“You can’t miss us in the pits or on the track! If fans or other teams want information about our compressors for their businesses or race shops, we’ll have information on hand,” Camber noted.

That prominent visual presence includes Brooks’ brand-new Kaeser Compressors 1951 Henry J Top Sportsman car. Built by Jerry Bickel Race Cars and powered by nitrous-fed, Sonny’s Racing Engines powerplant, the Henry J is a can’t-miss hot rod.

“We are proud to be the official compressor for the 2024 season and to present the Mid-Atlantic Showdown at Virginia Motorsports Park,” Camber said. “On top of that, Kaeser and JEB Four Racing built a brand-new car for the 2024 racing season and we are eager to see fan reaction to it.”

For more info, visit www.PDRA660.com.