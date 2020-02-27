Justin Hutto Returns to Comp, Stock with Support From NGK Spark Plugs

Justin Hutto will head into Division 4’s NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season opener this weekend with support from his newest partner, NGK Spark Plugs. NGK will be on board with Hutto through the 2020 season during his NHRA championship campaigns in both the John Green-owned B/DA Dragster in Comp, and his father, Jimmie Hutto’s AA/SA 1969 Corvette in Stock.

“It’s a big deal for me to be partnered with a name brand like NGK,” says Hutto. “It’s an honor to be one of the chosen few on the NGK team. I’ve got a huge opportunity this season to make a championship run in both Comp and Stock thanks to John Green and my Dad. It’s truly a blessing to have NGK providing us with the best plugs in the business while we work to rack up race wins. I know we’re capable of winning with both of the NGK powered cars I’m in this year. I cant wait to wait to park them in the winners circle sporting the NGK colors and hopefully put a smile on the NGK teams faces!”

Hutto can be found at about 15 NHRA events this season across the country, including most NHRA Division 4 and 5 events.

Hutto and company will start their 2020 campaign Friday morning at No Problem Raceway for the NHRA divisional. Follow Hutto throughout the weekend at www.facebook.com/huttoracing and on Instagram and Twitter with the @huttoracer handle.

Comments