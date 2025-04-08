Justin Hof Wins Last Day For Laris/FTI $60K at the Moser Spring Fling Million

The 10th Anniversary Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by OPTIMA Batteries at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway concluded on Saturday with the combined Laris Motorsports Insurance and FTI Performance $60,000 race, which had the highest count of the week at 493 entries staging up for the first round.

In the Arizona versus Washington final of Laris Motorsports Insurance Pro, both drivers ran dead-on their dial-ins, but it was the .020 package of Tim O’Moore’s 1988 Camaro that took the win over Cole Dickhoff in the 1976 Luv truck. O’Moore collected the $2,000 bonus and custom trophy before combining into the super pro field.

The field was laddered at six cars with Justin Hof, Spencer Massey, Will Holloman, O’Moore, JP Schuster, and Cory Gulitti. Gulitti put together .012 total taking .003 at the stripe to eliminate the .015 package of Schuster while O’Moore was .010 and crossed the finish line first by .005 against Holloman. Massey fouled out to advance Hof into the semifinals.

Hof had the starting line advantage with a .015 bulb to earn a ticket to the final over O’Moore. Meanwhile, Gulitti was .013 and clicked it off early on the bye.

While Gulitti has won several Fling shootouts, it would be his first appearance in a main event final, and likewise for Hof. With $60,000 on the line, Hof was .003 and Gulitti .009 with Hof getting to the stripe first by .001 to win on the double breakout and keep the Laris Motorsports Insurance/FTI Performance purse on the west coast.

The next stop on the Flings Race Series tour will be GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, NC, for the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA Batteries April 22-26 for triple $50K races. Race fans can tune into the @RaceTheFlings channel on YouTube for free courtesy of Hoosier Racing Tire and Robco Residential Inc.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page or text the word FLING to (347) 974-7007 for race series updates.

This story was originally published on April 8, 2025.