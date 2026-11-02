Justin Bond Wins JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series Championship in High-Stakes Final at Las Vegas

Justin Bond clinched his first-ever championship in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports, beating Mike Stavrinos in a winner-take-all final round on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of this weekend’s MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge.

It marked the final event of the 11-race season and the Road to the Championship playoffs, and the finale was powered by Penske Racing Shocks and presented by Precision Racing Suspension.

Bond and Stavrinos entered the weekend as the top two in points and they delivered throughout eliminations, setting up a thrilling winner-take-all final round in Vegas. Stavrinos left first, but ran into trouble with his car as Bond chased him down just past half-track, pulling away with a standout run of 5.660-seconds at 253.47 mph to Stavrinos’ 5.791 at 230.69.

It netted Bond his second win of the season, but more importantly, his first world championship in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

“I just want to thank my team. It’s been a wild ride,” Bond said following the victory and championship. “I don’t know what else to say. I’m trying to keep my composure.”

To get his eighth career NHRA Pro Mod victory, Bond took down Shane Gray, championship contender Derek Menholt and Billy Banaka to reach the final round, running in the 5.60s over the final three rounds. Bond also beat Banaka on a holeshot in the semifinals, setting up the winner-take-all matchup with Stavrinos.

Bond finished the season with two victories and four trips to the final round, advancing to the championship round at three of the final four races. He also finished as the No. 1 qualifier twice in 2026.

Stavrinos reached the finals for the fourth time this year, defeating Alex Laughlin, Nick Januik and J.R. Gray.

The 2027 schedule for the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by Elite Motorsports will be announced in the coming weeks.

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This story was originally published on November 2, 2026.