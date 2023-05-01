Justin Bond Stays Perfect in FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Action with Charlotte Win

Justin Bond stayed perfect during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, picking up his second straight win on Sunday as part of the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The event, which was powered by Culp Lumber Company, was the second of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, with Bond rolling to another victory. In the final quad at Charlotte, Bond drove past J.R. Gray, Rickie Smith and Jason Lee in his Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro, going 5.747-seconds at 243.37 mph to earn his fifth career victory.

“We’ve changed some personnel this year, and it’s made a big difference,” Bond said. “Those guys are at the track when it’s pouring rain, they’ll take the car apart to make sure it’s perfect. That’s what I’ve got, I’ve got a perfect car.”

Bond won both of his first two quads, going 5.706 at 252.05 in the semifinals. A round later, Bond was the only driver to make a full run, rolling to an impressive victory at zMAX Dragway. Gray finished as the runner-up, with Smith taking third in the final round.

With the win, Bond also extended his points lead, which now stands at 38 points over Gray after two races.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports returns to action May 19-21 as part of the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

***

CONCORD, N.C. — Final finish order (1-16) for professional categories at the 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the second of 10 events in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Justin Bond; 2. JR Gray; 3. Rickie Smith; 4. Jason Lee; 5. Kevin Rivenbark; 6. Marcus Birt; 7. Stan Shelton; 8. Kris Thorne; 9. Marty Robertson; 10. Dwayne Wolfe; 11. Khalid alBalooshi; 12. Jerico Balduf; 13. Billy Banaka; 14. Mason Wright; 15. Doug Winters; 16. Manny Buginga.

CONCORD, N.C. — Sunday’s final results from the 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the second of 10 events in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports.

Pro Modified — Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.747, 243.37 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 7.135, 153.95 and Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 12.464, 68.81 and Jason Lee, Camaro, foul;

CONCORD, N.C. — Final round-by-round results from the 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, the second of 10 events in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.718, 250.32 and JR Gray, Camaro, 5.766, 248.98 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 8.210, 105.55 and Manny Buginga, Camaro, broke; Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.788, 247.07 and Jason Lee, Camaro, 5.800, 249.03 def. Dwayne Wolfe, Camaro, 7.086, 150.83 and Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 7.949, 122.73; Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.746, 250.32 and Marcus Birt, Camaro, 5.823, 247.47 def. Jerico Balduf, Chevelle, 8.408, 109.76 and Mason Wright, Camaro, 5.872, 229.70; Rickie Smith, Mustang, 5.726, 252.76 and Kevin Rivenbark, Camaro, 5.765, 248.52 def. Marty Robertson, Camaro, 5.878, 227.96 and Billy Banaka, Camaro, 5.792, 245.76;

SEMIFINALS — Bond, 5.706, 252.05 and Lee, 5.732, 250.88 def. Birt, 5.798, 247.66 and Shelton, 5.751, 248.25; Gray, 5.720, 250.92 and Smith, 5.719, 253.90 def. Rivenbark, 5.757, 248.75 and Thorne, 6.237, 170.30;

FINAL — Bond, 5.747, 243.37 def. Gray, 7.135, 153.95, Smith, 12.464, 68.81 and Lee, foul.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CONCORD, N.C. — Point standings (top 10) for NHRA professional categories following the 13th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, the second of 10 events in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports.

Pro Modified

1. Justin Bond, 234; 2. JR Gray, 196; 3. Kris Thorne, 123; 4. Jerico Balduf, 98; 5. Doug Winters, 90; 6. Rickie Smith, 78; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 77; 8 (tie) Dwayne Wolfe, 76, and Jason Lee, 76; 10. (tie) Billy Banaka, 75; Mike Castellana, 75.