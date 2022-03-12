Justin Ashley to Amplify Phillips Connect Efforts to Support Ukraine

Justin Ashley will be adding a new rally of support to the people of Ukraine on his Phillips Connect Top Fuel dragster powered by Vita C Shot at the NHRA Gatornationals this weekend, and is putting a program in place for the NHRA community to join him. This weekend Ashley’s 330 MPH+ race car will highlight a simple message of support for Phillips-Europe, but moving forward, he will be encouraging the NHRA community to donate to United Nations Foundation, a nonprofit that is working around the clock to deliver assistance and protection to the people of Ukraine. You can make your donation today by clicking here.

“(CEO, Phillips Europe) Rob Phillips told me this weekend of the situation his Phillips-Europe employees are facing in Poland and I knew I wanted to help raise awareness and support,” said Ashley. “We are working to create a special decal that will be available to my NHRA competitors, and we will have a direct donation program up and running shortly for people to take action now.”

Phillips Industries has its European headquarters in Ludz, Poland, with its main factory not far from the Ukrainian border. Five of their 61 Ukrainian male employees have already left to help in the fight against Russia, while many others are considering returning to find their families and also support the war efforts. Communication with their families still in Ukraine remains extremely challenging. Phillips Industries’ CEO Rob Phillips receives daily updates on the evolving situation.

“The situation has obviously taken a turn for the worse, and we are doing all that we can locally from our Poland facility to support our employees’ families and Ukrainian immigrants with housing and supplies,” said Phillips. “Many of our employees are housing immigrant families that have made it out of Ukraine. We are providing legal support at the border to assist with family immigration issues, and our employees have banded together to assemble thousands of shelter kits including food, medicine, toiletries, jackets, blankets, and other assorted items. I’m incredibly grateful that Justin offered to help Team Phillips by raising awareness and support for this global crisis, and we are glad to do anything that we can together to make a difference.”

To find out how you can help, visit https://www.linktr.ee/thejustinashley/ to make your donation in support of the Ukrainian victims.

