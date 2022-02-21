Justin Ashley Starts 2022 Season with NHRA Winternationals Top Fuel Victory

For the second consecutive NHRA Winternationals Justin Ashley raced his way to the final round and today the young driver from Plainview, New York, drove all the way to the winner’s circle. His Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel dragster powered by Vita C Shot turned on four wins lights on the way to victory at the 62nd annual NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals. In the first round Ashley defeated Jim Maroney, then took on Toyota Gazoo Racing North America teammates Antron Brown and Steve Torrence in consecutive rounds before outrunning 2019 Rookie of the Year Austin Prock in the final.

“We wanted to focus on our sixty-foot times and our early numbers. Our numbers in Phoenix were really good and it was up to us to make sure it translated to Pomona and the rest of the year,” said Ashley. “We are off to a good start. Those runs from testing were integral to our success today and this dragster was really like a bracket car all day. From a driver’s perspective when you have good early numbers and make runs like we did today that gives me as a driver a lot of confidence.”

“The better the car is running, of course you feel more pressure to perform as the driver. For me I always put pressure on myself to perform for my team. Our Davis Motorsports team and (crew chief) Mike Green do such an outstanding job. It is up to me to be the best driver I can be.”