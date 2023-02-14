Justin Ashley Secures Kato Fastening Systems for 2023 and Beyond

Justin Ashley today announced the extension of his relationship with KATO Fastening Systems and the Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel dragster team. In 2023 Ashley was in Top Fuel championship contention until the final day of the season leading the points throughout the NHRA Countdown. The 2020 NHRA Rookie of the Year tallied three wins and seven final rounds in his third year as a pro. Looking ahead to 2023, KATO Fastening Systems will continue to utilize their NHRA relationship to promote their diverse line-up of fastening systems with a primary focus on the new Perma-Kee Kits.

“Working with KATO Fastening Systems has been a privilege,” said Ashley. “KATO’s entire line of products for the automotive and aerospace industries are top of the line. Their products are used to defend our country and explore space and they help me race safely at over 330 mph. There’s no better testament to the quality and integrity of their products than the stress of a Top Fuel Dragster. I am looking forward to continuing to show the NHRA community the amazing power of KATO Fastening Systems.”

In 2022 KATO launched their new Tangless Pro-Kits and this year they will be launching the new Perma-Kee Kits. These products are often used by mechanics and motorsports professionals in a variety of applications and genres of racing.

“KATO Fastening Systems, Inc. (KATO) is thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Justin Ashley Racing for the 2023 season.” Said Al Qaqish, KATO Fastening Systems president. “KATO has been associated with Justin since his inaugural season. It’s been so exciting watching Justin and the entire team improve each year. Last season was the best yet for JAR, everyone is looking forward to another successful season and (fingers crossed) the coveted NHRA championship.”

“Working with Justin and Rich Bailey is an absolute pleasure. They are very professional and always looking to promote KATO and our products. Justin is a great ambassador for our company,” added Qaqish.

KATO is the original inventor of the bi-directional Tangless helical coil screw thread insert and tools. KATO products are used extensively by aerospace and defense companies around the world. You can even find KATO products on Mars. KATO Tangless insert were used in the SuperCam of the Perseverance Rover. KATO manufactures and offers a broad range of products for the automotive and MRO industries. From Perma-Coil (thread repair kits), Perm-Plug (spark plug repair kits), Perma-Kee (key lock inserts) to Perma-Rivets and of course our newest products LockOne (prevents any standard nut from loosening free) and KATO Pro-Kits the world’s first and only Tangless MRO and thread repair kit.

The Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel dragster will hit the track for the season opening Gatornationals March 9-12 at Gainesville Raceway. The event will be broadcast nationally on FS1 and FOX networks.

