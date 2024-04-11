Connect with us

News

Justin Ashley, SCAG Toyota Team Riding Momentum Into Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals

Published

Justin Ashley and the SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster team come into this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Trip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looking to extend their final round streak to three.

Ashley and the SCAG Toyota team have reached back-to-back final rounds with a victory at the NHRA Winternationals, contested during Saturday qualifying at Firebird Motorsports Park, and a runner-up finish Sunday at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Their performance has them sitting second in the points standings after three of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Series schedule.

“We have momentum heading into this weekend. With the Winternationals win and a runner-up finish for the Arizona Nationals, we feel good about the things we’ve done.” Ashley said. “Mike Green, Tommy DeLago and the team have been working incredibly hard to put this SCAG Power Equipment Toyota team in a position to win races. But ultimately, once we get to Las Vegas, all bets are off. The other races are in the past and our focus will only be on the runs at hand.”

Heading into the first of two events that are competed in a four-wide format, Ashley will be looking to pick up his first victory in the unique style of competition. At The Strip, he’s qualified fourth for race day the last two years but hasn’t made it past the first quad. Ashley does have a No. 1 qualifier at the 2022 Charlotte contested four-wide event.

“All the teams are going to bring their best to the starting line, and anything can happen, especially in a four-wide format,” Ashley said. “This is one of the most challenging races of the year because it adds an extra element of focus and discipline that’s needed with all that’s going on around you. It’s going to be a battle.”

Ashley will also be competing in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday during qualifying with the finals being run during the final session. It will be the first time the specialty race within a race has been contested at a four-wide event. Eight racers in each of the pro categories from the Arizona Nationals qualified for a chance to earn championship bonus points and a cash prize.

Competition at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off with four rounds of qualifying Friday and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 11 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and an eliminations show Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 11, 2024. Drag Illustrated

