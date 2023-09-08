Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Justin Ashley, Ron Capps, Erica Enders and Hector Arana Jr. to be Celebrated at NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Champions’ Dinner

Published

Texas Motorplex will host a Champions’ Dinner on Wednesday, October 11, in their upscale Champions Club for 2022 NHRA Texas Fall Nationals professional winners Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle). All four winners will be in attendance to celebrate their 2022 accomplishment as part of the 3rd annual Stampede of Speed festivities. The event will feature a cocktail hour, a plated dinner with entrees and desserts selected by the drivers themselves, individual photo opportunities with the drivers, Q&A hosted by NHRA announcer Joe Castello and post-dinner concert on the lawn behind the luxury suites.

“Last year the Texas Fall Nationals Champions’ Dinner was amazing,” said Justin Ashley, who defending his 2021 Top Fuel title with a 2022 Top Fuel win. “Everything the Texas Motorplex does is first-class and this is no different. It will be an honor to return this season and celebrate with Ron, Erica, Hector and all the previous Texas Fall Nationals Winners in attendance. I can’t wait.” 
 
In addition to the previous year’s winners all previous NHRA Texas Fall Nationals professional winners were invited to return for the event. Fans will be welcomed by a red-carpet entrance with a unique Stampede of Speed backdrop as they make their way into the Champions Club. Following the tradition of major sporting events around the world the menu was selected by the champions with guests enjoying pepper crusted beef filet (in honor of Pro Stock winner Erica Enders) paired with a smoked duroc pork ravioli to give a BBQ flair (in honor of Pro Stock Motorcycle winner Hector Arana Jr.), along with potatoes dauphinoise and patty pan squash. For dessert guests will enjoy sweet honey crisp apple pie (in honor of Funny Car winner Ron Capps) and New York style cheesecake bar (in honor of Top Fuel winner Justin Ashley) topped with a house made vanilla bean ice cream.
 
“Last year’s first-time event at the Stampede of Speed was such a special night with the previous winners,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Everyone in attendance got to spend some quality time with the winners. This year we are ramping up the glamour factor with new décor and some added surprises for the guests. We are excited to celebrate the achievements of Ron, Justin, Erica and Hector.”
 
Once inside guests will have the chance to take their photo with the winners and enjoy a cocktail from the bar before the plated meal is served. During the dinner each winner will be interviewed by NHRA’s Joe Castello, the voice of the Stampede of Speed, from guest submitted questions. The evening will wrap up with a special concert that will also feature a whiskey tasting and cigar bar. Guests will also receive an exclusive Champions’ Dinner gift.  
 
Tickets for the event are available now with a table for eight going for $1,000 at https://stampedeofspeed.com/. Each ticket will include Wednesday night VIP parking, two drink tickets, dinner, photo with drivers, souvenir item and admission to the post-dinner concert. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, dinner at 7 p.m. and the private concert at 8:30 p.m.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.