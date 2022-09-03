Justin Ashley Racing, Phillips Connect Announce Multi-Year Marketing Relationship

As the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series regular season concludes this weekend at the historic NHRA U.S. Nationals, Justin Ashley Racing and Davis Motorsports announced a multi-year extension to its primary sponsorship agreement with Phillips Connect, a national leader in semi-trailer tracking and sensor technologies. The wide-ranging marketing program began this season at the NHRA Winternationals, and throughout the season the impact of the marketing elements have grown exponentially, thanks in part to Ashley’s dominance on the track heading into the Countdown playoffs as well as the business-to-business opportunities that have developed at events throughout the season.

“Our goal throughout this season has been to provide Phillips Connect and its partners with an elite marketing platform dedicated to further generating opportunities for business. Its success has been a direct result of the tireless work and commitment Phillips Connect has dedicated to the overall success of this program,” said Ashley, a two-time winner and four-time finalist this season. “Since the beginning of the season, Jim Epler has been on the road visiting with Phillips Connect customers to display its smart-trailer technology in between races. Rob Phillips, Amber White, and their team have overseen the implementation of so many creative ideas dedicated to enhancing business for their company, their customers, and their partners. I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue representing an organization with such an outstanding culture and work with individuals I greatly love and appreciate. I know the best is yet to come for Phillips Connect and our team on and off the racetrack.”

This season Phillips Connect introduced an interactive display which is present at each NHRA national event. It highlights the wide range of smart-trailer technology products that improve and streamline Phillips Connects’ customer operations with instant data analysis and insight into the fleets’ most critical assets to improve uptime, operational efficiencies, and driver safety. Additionally, a wide variety of companies have been hosted at races and joined Justin Ashley Racing including Velociti, Bendix, Sensata Partners, and the Wyakin Foundation.

“Our partnership with Justin and the NHRA has created a direct path for us to connect in a unique way with our customers,” said Phillips Connect’s founder and CEO, Rob Phillips. “Both Justin Ashley and his Davis Motorsports team have been huge supporters of our mission and have worked hard to demonstrate their commitment to a successful partnership with our team at Phillips Connect.”

“After more than 20 years away from the sport of nitro drag racing I couldn’t be happier to market our products and services using the NHRA platform,” said Phillips Connect’s EVP, Jim Epler. “Justin has been an outstanding representative of our brand and culture. We love to win, but we also need to win away from the track, and that is what this partnership has proven very effective in doing.”

Both Phillips Connect and Justin Ashley Racing saw immediate success with the launch of this program and are thrilled to take the partnership to the next level in 2023. With a full marketing plan already in place, the team expects to see an even higher return on its investment as they enter the new season.

Phillips Connect was born out of an obsessive drive to move the transportation industry forward. Its tracking and management products increase driver uptime, safety, efficiency, and ROI, while providing complete transparency into the real-time status of an entire. The suite of Phillips Connect hardware is like nothing else on the market, designed to be an integrated solution for use with any sized fleet, and to pull in data from every major component manufacturer into one intuitive software platform. Visit http://www.phillips-connect.com to learn how Phillips Connect can help optimize your fleet today.

