Justin Ashley, Phillips Industries Raise Over $30,000 for Ukrainian Families

Over the past two weeks NHRA Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley has been promoting a fundraising effort spearheaded by the parent company of his primary sponsor Phillips Connect. His efforts fundraised over $30,000 from 75 donors and the front wing of his Top Fuel highlights each donor. Through social media posts Ashley offered the chance for donors to add their name to his 11,000 horsepower Phillips Connect Top Fuel dragster powered by Vita C Shot at this weekend’s NHRA Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals. A minimum donation of $100 to Ukrainian UN Crisis Relief Fund afforded a donor the opportunity to have their name on his racecar.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I was inspired by the passion of Phillips CEO Rob Phillips who considers everyone who works at Phillips part of his family. I completely agree with Rob when he says when a family needs help, we step up,” said Ashley. “I am proud to represent Phillips Connect and the entire Phillips family. I want to thank everyone who donated, and we are looking forward to the race this weekend to continue to raise awareness.”

Phillips Europe located in Poland, 280 miles from the Ukrainian border. With 60+ Ukrainian coworkers, the team there is prioritizing relief for their families, which includes medical supplies, legal support, basic necessities, housing, and more. In addition, they are extending support for humanitarian efforts to all refugees. To fund their efforts Phillips created two ways to donate, and they matched all employee donations as well as the donation Ashley raised through his NHRA promotion.

Additional UN Crisis Relief donations can be made here