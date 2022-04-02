Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News NHRA

Justin Ashley, Phillips Industries Raise Over $30,000 for Ukrainian Families
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

News NHRA Race Coverage

Pruett, J. Force and Stanfield Race to Provisional No. 1 Spots at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

News

Q&A: Leah Pruett Dishes on Four-Wide Nationals, Admits Gamesmanship is Doubled

Features News Sportsman

Jr. Dragster Star Jonathan McClain Accelerates His Future with Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

News PDRA

Voss Family Racing Has High Expectations for Two-Car Team at PDRA Season Opener

News NHRA

Camrie Caruso Joins Keystone Big Show with VP Racing

News NHRA

'That New Car Smell' Has Pro Stocker Troy Coughlin Jr. Jazzed Up for Las Vegas Race

News NHRA Sportsman

Hunter Green to Make NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Debut at 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

Exclusive Features News

THREE RACES IN: NHRA Top Performers & Teams to Watch Headed into Las Vegas

News

Justin Ashley Opens Up on "Unpredictable" Nature of Four-Wide Drag Racing

News

Justin Ashley, Phillips Industries Raise Over $30,000 for Ukrainian Families

Published

Over the past two weeks NHRA Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley has been promoting a fundraising effort spearheaded by the parent company of his primary sponsor Phillips Connect. His efforts fundraised over $30,000 from 75 donors and the front wing of his Top Fuel highlights each donor. Through social media posts Ashley offered the chance for donors to add their name to his 11,000 horsepower Phillips Connect Top Fuel dragster powered by Vita C Shot at this weekend’s NHRA Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals. A minimum donation of $100 to Ukrainian UN Crisis Relief Fund afforded a donor the opportunity to have their name on his racecar.

ADVERTISEMENT


“I was inspired by the passion of Phillips CEO Rob Phillips who considers everyone who works at Phillips part of his family. I completely agree with Rob when he says when a family needs help, we step up,” said Ashley. “I am proud to represent Phillips Connect and the entire Phillips family. I want to thank everyone who donated, and we are looking forward to the race this weekend to continue to raise awareness.”

Phillips Europe located in Poland, 280 miles from the Ukrainian border.  With 60+ Ukrainian coworkers, the team there is prioritizing relief for their families, which includes medical supplies, legal support, basic necessities, housing, and more.  In addition, they are extending support for humanitarian efforts to all refugees. To fund their efforts Phillips created two ways to donate, and they matched all employee donations as well as the donation Ashley raised through his NHRA promotion.

Additional UN Crisis Relief donations can be made here

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Q&A: Leah Pruett Dishes on Four-Wide Nationals, Admits Gamesmanship is Doubled

Only 48-hours prior to the kickoff of the NHRA’s first of two Four-Wide Nationals – the first coming this weekend at the luxurious Las...

3 days ago

News

Top Fuel Star Brittany Force Talks Fast-Approaching Four-Wide Nationals

Brittany Force is a big fan of one of the most unique races in motorsports, but the Top Fuel star also recognizes the challenges...

5 days ago

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes. ADVERTISEMENT

February 23, 2014

News

Hunter Green to Make NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Debut at 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

Hunter Green, the son of NHRA Funny Car and Pro Mod driver Chad Green, will make his NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster debut this weekend...

3 days ago
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.