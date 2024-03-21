Justin Ashley Looking for a Three-Peat at NHRA Winternationals

Justin Ashley and the SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster head into In-N-Out Burger Pomona Raceway for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals with sights set on a third consecutive victory at the storied event.

In 2023, Ashley swept the Winternationals taking the No. 1 qualifying position and the race victory going through world champions Tony Schumacher and Steve Torrence to take over the points lead three races into the season. The 2020 Rookie of the Year grabbed his first WInternationals win to open the 2022 season.

“I’m very excited to be heading back to the Winternationals in Pomona. We’ve had a lot of success there over the last few years and have a unique opportunity to win this race for the third time in a row. That’s a special achievement and testament to the team that we have both on and off the racetrack,” Ashley said. “I am so grateful to be a part of the SCAG Racing organization and take pride in being a representative for all of SCAG Nation. We’re all dialed into putting our best foot forward and bringing them into the Winner’s Circle this weekend.”

The Winternationals is the home event for Ashley’s multi-year partner, Philips, who began their relationship with Ashley in 2022. The Southern California based company returns this year with Ashely under the SCAG Racing banner just as eager to repeat their past success.

“This is a home race for Phillips which makes it a home race for us. We started as partners and now we’ve become family,” Ashley said. “They entrusted our organization with their brand and it’s our mission to deliver for them by winning in all areas of business and racing. There is no better place to do that than at In and Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.”

Ashley is coming off a No. 8 qualifying position with a first-round victory against motorsports legend Tony Stewart and a second-round exit to eventual race winner Shawn Langdon at the NHRA Gatornationals. He enters the weekend looking to improve on his sixth-place points position.

Competition at the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals begins with three qualifying session Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.