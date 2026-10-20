Justin Ashley Leads SCAG Racing With Second Consecutive Semifinal Finish at Texas NHRA FallNationals

Justin Ashley led the way for SCAG Racing on Sunday at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, racing his SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster to a second consecutive semifinal finish. Teammates Will Smith, Daniel Wilkerson and Dave Richards also showed encouraging signs of progress throughout the weekend as the team prepares for the final two races of the NHRA season.

Ashley qualified No. 7 with a 3.713-second pass at 335.80 mph before opening eliminations against Clay Millican. Ashley was first off the starting line with a .026-second reaction time and powered to a 3.738-second pass at 327.96 mph to defeat Millican’s 5.406 at 122.09 mph and .084 reaction time.

In the second round, Ashley faced Tony Stewart and had the starting-line advantage with a .034 reaction time to Stewart’s .058. Both drivers encountered traction issues, but Ashley recovered to take the win with a 4.222-second pass at 257.94 mph over Stewart’s 4.925 at 158.37 mph, advancing to the semifinals for the second consecutive event.

In the semifinals, Ashley faced Maddi Gordon and was first off the starting line with a .045 reaction time to Gordon’s .055. Ashley slowed to a 9.567-second pass at 78.30 mph while Gordon took the win with a 3.722 at 335.07 mph.

“This was our second consecutive semifinal finish. We’re proud of that,” said Ashley. “It shows the continued progress we’ve made throughout the season. I’m proud, grateful, and excited to be on this journey with everyone at SCAG Power Equipment and SCAG Racing. We’ll head into Las Vegas with a trip to the winner’s circle in mind. It’s time to finish strong.”

Will Smith and the Bluebird Turf Top Fuel team continued to demonstrate their improvement, qualifying No. 9 with a 3.714-second pass at 335.80 mph. Smith opened eliminations against Josh Hart, taking the starting-line advantage with a .040 reaction time to Hart’s .064. Smith powered to a 3.746-second pass at 334.65 mph to defeat Hart’s 3.778 at 338.04 mph.

In the second round, Smith faced points leader Shawn Langdon in a close side-by-side matchup. Smith recorded a .069 reaction time and a 3.743-second pass at 333.68 mph, but Langdon’s .059 reaction time and 3.707-second run at 339.88 mph secured the victory.

“We came up just short in the second round against Shawn Langdon in a great drag race. His 3.70 edged out our 3.74, but overall, it was another solid weekend for our Bluebird Turf /SCAG Racing team,” said Smith. “Proud of the progress we continue to make and the hard work Glen, Scotty, Nicky and this entire team put in every weekend. We’re building momentum and will be ready to get after it again in Las Vegas!

“A huge thank you to all the SCAG dealers and customers who joined us here at the Stampede of Speed. We loved having you out, hosting you this weekend, and sharing the experience with you. You’re a big part of what makes this all possible. We’ll see you in Vegas!”

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Will Smith – NHRA photo

In Funny Car competition, Daniel Wilkerson qualified his SCAG Power Equipment Ford Mustang No. 7 with a 3.896-second pass at 329.98 mph. Wilkerson faced Paul Lee in the opening round of eliminations, but a -.112-second red-light reaction time ended his day early. Lee advanced with a 4.095 at 255.87 mph and a .043 reaction time.

“We could say a lot or a little about today, but it comes down to a break in concentration,” said Wilkerson. “I hate it for my guys. I hate it for my whole SCAG team. Everybody works really hard, they deserve better.

“We’ve still got a pretty good race car and it’s got some good juju to bring over to Vegas. We can’t win the championship, but we’ve got an opportunity to take home two more Diamond Wallys and that’s what we’re trying to do. It was a huge weekend in our hospitality tent, and I am thankful for all of the dealers that support us.”

Dave Richards and the Bluebird Turf / Versatran Funny Car team also continued to make strides, qualifying No. 13 with a 3.925-second pass at 333.68 mph. Richards faced Alexis DeJoria in the opening round, putting together a competitive 3.953-second run at 332.84 mph with a .091 reaction time. DeJoria took the win with a 3.902 at 331.56 mph and a .083 reaction time.

“Can’t hang our head on that one, we gave Alexis a run for her money,” said Richards. “I’m really excited about the way the car is running, and overall it’s been another great weekend. We had about 800 awesome guests in the SCAG tent this weekend, which was awesome. The progress of this team is really coming on strong. We’re gonna stay tomorrow and make a couple test runs to be ready to rip in Vegas!”

With just two races remaining on the NHRA schedule, SCAG Racing will look to carry its recent progress into the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, before closing out the season in Pomona, California.