Justin Ashley Hits Milestone 100th Career Day Race Start

Justin Ashley, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster, officially qualified for his 100th career race day start Saturday at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In Ashley’s 100 professional event appearances, the 2020 Rookie of the Year has never missed a race day, earning 15 career victories. Ashley also has a chance to hit 150-career round wins on Sunday, he currently stands at 149.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to compete in my 100th career race day start. Truthfully, I am not very comfortable even using the word ‘my’ because there have been so many people along the way that were part of this journey,” Ashley said. “Racing one race is a dream come true. But to race 100, that takes a special group of people; from ownership to teammates, partners, family and everyone in between. I’m looking forward to firing up this SCAG Power Equipment Toyota machine tomorrow morning and truly making it official.”

After running 3.876-seconds at 310.13 mph during the fourth qualifying session on Saturday, Ashley will enter his 100th race day qualified in the No. 8 spot as he chases his 16th career victory, and first at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ashley will take on reigning world champion Doug Kalitta and Clay Millican in the first quad of eliminations

SCAG Racing teammates Daniel Wilkerson driving the SCAG Ford Mustang and Dave Richards driving the BlueBird / Versatran machine are also qualified for the Four-Wide Nationals. Wilkerson is No. 8 after a 4.011 second pass at 324.51 mph from Friday and will race No. 1 qualifier Paul Lee, Bob Tasca III and Chad Green in the first round. Richards landed No. 11 off a 4.064 pass at 304.53 Saturday and will take on#2Fast2Tasty winner Spencer Hyde, Hunter Green and Buddy Hull.

Eliminations at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway kick off Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will continue Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a second qualifying show at 11 a.m. ET and eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 13, 2025.