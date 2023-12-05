Justin Ashley Heads to PRI With Full Schedule

Justin Ashley wrapped up to the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series with another Top Fuel Top Five finish after winning the most races in the regular season (6), appearing in the most finals (8) and winning the most rounds (40). As the focus shifts again to the pursuit of his first Top Fuel world championship Ashley will be attending the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show, December 6-8, at the Indianapolis Convention Center. The 2020 Rookie of the Year and fan favorite will start the show with an appearance at a local Menards, a long-time supporter of the Phillips Connect Toyota team driver, to introduce Chipoys snacks to their over 300 stores across the upper Midwest. Ashley and the Maynard Ashley Racing team were instrumental in adding Chipoys to the ever-growing line of snack products Menards offers to their loyal customers.

“The PRI Show is a great opportunity to announce Chipoys snack foods are joining the lineup at Menards stores across the upper Midwest,” said Ashley, an 11-time Top Fuel national event winner. “This was a program we have been working on throughout the season and it came together just in time to announce before PRI. I am excited to meet fans on Wednesday night and introduce them to all the great Chipoys snack foods.”

“Chipoys is thrilled about our collaboration with Justin and Menards, a partnership that perfectly captures our ‘Live Loudly’ mantra,” said Angela Krejchik, Chipoys National Sales Director. “Our snacks, known for their zestful crunch, are a celebration of living boldly—much like the spirit of drag racing. We invite fans to join us on December 6 at Justin’s signing event, where we’ll be sharing the Chipoys experience, complete with our authentic snacks and exclusive branded merchandise.”



Ashley will be at the Menards in Avon, Indiana, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6. Starting on Thursday, Ashley will be at the Indiana Convention Center meeting with sponsors and media. Throughout the show, Ashley is scheduled to spend time with NHRA on FOX, Competition Plus, Drag Illustrated, MAV TV and other motorsports and media outlets. In addition to media obligations, Ashley will meet with current and potential sponsors to talk about the upcoming 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

“The great thing about the PRI Show is how many decision makers are in one place as well as media opportunities you have available,” said Ashley. “Our goal is to continue to promote our successes on and off the track and build on our successful marketing platforms with Maynard Ashley Racing moving into 2024. We have a lot of momentum and our team will continue to do everything we can to win that Top Fuel championship in 2024.”



Ashley will be on track for the first NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event, the NHRA Gatornationals, March 7-10, 2024, at historic Gainesville Raceway.