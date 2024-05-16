Justin Ashley and SCAG Toyota Team Looking to Maintain Performance at NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Justin Ashley and his SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster team are hoping to keep their final round streak alive as they head into this weekend’s Gerber Glass & Collision Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway.

Ashley and his team led by Mike Green and Tommy DeLago have battled their way to four consecutive final round appearances. The SCAG Toyota team started their streak with a victory at the rain delayed Winternationals before reaching the finals of the Arizona Nationals in the same weekend. Ashley would earn runner-up points for his final quad appearance at the Las Vegas Four-Wide event and most recently, Ashley picked up a win at the second Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway just outside of Charlotte. Their efforts through the first five events of the year have SCAG Racing sitting at the top of the Top Fuel points standings.

“It’s always a great feeling to come into a race with the points lead. We’ve had a good season so far, Mike Green, Tommy DeLago, Dustin Davis, and the team have worked really hard to get the car to the point where it is now. But that’s all in the past and we are focused on the present,” Ashley said. “The second quarter of the season begins this weekend and we want to start it off on the right foot. Every team is incredibly talented and capable of winning on any given Sunday. From this point forward, with everyone getting their feet underneath them, the competition will only get bigger and better. Our focus will be on working hard to be the best that we can be on and off the track for SCAG, Toyota, Phillips, Lucas Oil, Mac Tools, KATO, Impact and all our partners.”

The Route 66 Nationals are something of a home race for SCAG Power Equipment with Metalcraft of Mayville headquartered just a few hours away in Mayville, Wisconsin. As a results, Saturday will be a special Metalcraft of Mayville / SCAG Employee Appreciation Day with over 700 employees and their families in addition to the 112 dealers and their guests.

“This is our most important race of the year. It’s only a short drive from Metalcraft of Mayville and SCAG Power Equipment so there will be a sea of cats-eye gold representatives in attendance. It’s a great opportunity to spend time with all of the dealers, distributors, and employees that help us find success on and off the racetrack,” Ashley said. “I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces, meeting new ones, and putting our best foot forward while we race on their behalf.”

In addition to race day competition, Ashley, for the fourth time this season, will compete in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge during Saturday qualifying. Already coming off a win at the Charlotte Four-Wide Challenge, Ashley will be looking for another double-up weekend and his second consecutive #2Fast2Tasty victory at Route 66 Raceway, a track he has fond memories at.

“I love Chicago. I’ve only raced there twice in Top Alcohol Dragster and once in Top Fuel, but I attended many races there as a kid watching my father race in Pro Mod,” Ashley said. “It brings back a lot of exciting memories. The facility is great, and the fans are always top-notch. I hope it remains on the NHRA schedule for years to come.

Competition at the Gerber Glass & Collision Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway begins with qualifying Friday at 3:30 and 6 p.m. and Saturday, at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. which will also serve as the first round and finals of the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Eliminations for the event are slated for Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024.

