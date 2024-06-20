Justin Ashley and SCAG Toyota Team Look to Regain Points Lead at Virginia Nationals

Justin Ashley and his SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster team sit just 22 points out of the lead as they head into this weekend’s PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Nearly halfway through the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season, Ashley and his SCAG Toyota team have been to the finals four times, visiting the winners circle twice. Ashley’s final rounds came in four consecutive events starting with a win at the rain delayed Winternationals before he runnered-up at the Arizona Nationals. Ashley would then earn runner-up points at the Las Vegas Four-Wide event before taking a victory in the four-wide format at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

Ashley’s race day success has also been coupled with success in the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Ashely has picked up two wins in the specialty race that earns him championship bonus points and a cash prize.

Ashley and the SCAG team are due for a turnaround weekend after coming off back-to-back first round losses from the New England Nationals and the Thunder Valley Nationals.

“Right now, the focus of this SCAG Toyota dragster team is strictly on performing well this weekend. We’re slowly working our way closer to the U.S. Nationals and the start of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship and every race between now and then is critical,” Ashley said. “It’s our goal to win on and off the racetrack for SCAG Power Equipment, Metalcraft of Mayville and the entire SCAG Racing organization. We want to represent all of our partners in Phillips, Toyota, KATO, Mac Tools, Lucas Oil, and Impact in the best light. We are grateful for the opportunity to do that in Virginia this weekend.”

Ashley has competed at the facility just outside of Richmond, Virginia only twice before with results on either side of the spectrum. He picked up a regional win in Top Alcohol Dragster in 2018 and in Top Fuel during the 2022 season, Ashley had a first-round exit after qualifying sixth.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Virginia Motorsports Park again. I’ve only raced there twice, once at a regional event in Top Alcohol Dragster that we won and another in Top Fuel. But this event will be different than any of those because of the new format,” said Ashley referencing the new two-day format that features three round of qualfiying on Saturday before eliminations on Sunday. “Racing a two-day national event for the first time will be a unique challenge. Personally, I am a fan of it and eager to try something new. They’ll be constant action Saturday and Sunday which should be great for the fans and bring out the best in all of the teams, including ourselves.”

Before hitting the racetrack, Ashley will spend time with KATO Fastening Systems Friday afternoon at their nearby headquarters. KATO has supported Ashley since 2019 and will be at the track throughout the weekend.

“I am very excited to visit with Al Qaqish and the team from KATO Fastening Systems on Friday before the race. They’ve been incredible partners of ours for the last five years. Since they’re headquartered in Hampton, VA it’s the perfect opportunity to stop by and say hello,” Ashley said. “We want to express our appreciation for all that they’ve done and continue to do by turning on a lot of win lights this weekend.”

Competition at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals begins Saturday with three rounds of qualifying at noon, 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning with qualifying shows Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024.