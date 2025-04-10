Justin Ashley and SCAG Toyota Team Look to Hit Big at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Justin Ashley and his SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster team enter this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the cusp of two major milestones for the Top Fuel standout: his 150th career round win and his 100th career start.

After his quarterfinal finish at the Arizona Nationals, Ashley has 149-career round wins and a No. 9 qualifying position at the most recent event, the NHRA Winternationals, marked his 99th-career race day start. With three races already completed on the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series 2025 schedule, Ashley currently sits ninth in points with hopes of finishing a milestone weekend with a winners circle celebration.

“The thought of competing in my 100th race and winning my 150th round of racing is surreal. I remember both my first Top Fuel race and first Top Fuel round win in Charlotte of 2019 like it was yesterday,” Ashley said. “The thing that stands out to me the most is how many people it took to get to this point. We still have a long way to go, but I cannot help but stop and reflect with gratitude on all that led to this point. I am so proud to be a part of SCAG Racing, this organization, and this team.”

The 2020 NHRA Rookie of the Year boasts a strong history at the Four-Wide Nationals, having reached the final quad in 2024, where he finished as runner-up to reigning world champion Doug Kalitta. He followed the performance up with a victory at the Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, N.C. just a few weeks later. Now, he’s ready to tackle the unique four-wide format, a fan-favorite spectacle that demands precision and focus.

“The most important thing to know about four-wide racing is that it requires a heightened level of awareness,” Ashley said. “I’ve always tried my very best to prepare in advance by visualizing the different staging process. From that point forward, it’s all about working to maintain a relatively normal routine. It’s an interesting challenge that can create so many different possibilities throughout the weekend. But ultimately, we are in the entertainment business, and this is about giving fans the opportunity to witness something special: 40,000+ horsepower all on the track at the same time. It is an incredible experience.”

Racing action at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four rounds of qualifying with two sessions Friday and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations kick off Sunday 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 10, 2025.