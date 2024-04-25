Connect with us

News

Justin Ashley and SCAG Toyota Team Look to Continue Promising Start to NHRA Season at zMax Dragway

Published

Justin Ashley and the SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster team enter this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway with the points lead after a strong start to the 2024 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season.

Ashely and his SCAG Racing team have reached three consecutive final rounds. They first won the rain delayed NHRA Winternationals before reaching the finals of the Arizona Nationals in the same weekend and most recently raced to the final quad of the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals where he outran Steve Torrence and Tony Stewart for a runner-up finish to Doug Kalitta.

“We’ve turned on a lot of win lights through the first four races of the year. The team at Metalcraft of Mayville and SCAG Power Equipment have given us all the resources we need to be successful on and off the racetrack,” Ashley said. “Mike Green, Tommy DeLago, Dustin Davis, and the team have done an incredible job as they always do. But we all know it’s a long season and there’s more time to learn, grow and be the best versions of ourselves that we can be.”

After making it out of the first quad at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals, Ashley earned a spot in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge where eight drivers from each category will rematch to earn bonus championship points and cash prizes during Saturday’s qualifying sessions.

“It’s been a great season so far, but we’re focused on Charlotte and taking it one round at a time during the race and Mission Foods #2Fast2tasty Challenge,” Ashley continued. “I am looking forward to another positive weekend.”

Ashley made his Top Fuel debut at zMAX Dragway during the fall of 2019. Since then, he’s swept the No. 1 qualifying positions for the 2022 season and finished runner-up that same year at the fall Carolina Nationals.

“The first Top Fuel race I ever competed in was at zMAX Dragway during the Fall of 2019. It’s one of the nicest facilities on tour and I have a lot of very fond memories there,” Ashley said. “Now, going back to the place where it all started just five years later, surrounded by an incredible team and organization is a true blessing.”

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway begins with four qualifying session Friday at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. and Saturday at 12:45 and 3:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at noon. Television Coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and an eliminations show to follow at 6 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 25, 2024. Drag Illustrated

