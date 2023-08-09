Julie Nataas Collects First Topeka Regional Win With Randy Meyer Racing

Julie Nataas expands her points lead in the 2023 season driving Randy Meyer’s nitro-injected Top Alcohol Dragster after winning last weekend’s regional event held in Topeka, Kansas. This was Julie’s first win for the regional event; she won here for the first time last year for the Menards Heartland Nationals in 2022. Joining Julie on the team was Deni Jensen, who was making her rookie debut after licensing earlier this year with the team.

Julie and Deni started off qualifying well but could not improve in the heat. Their pair of dragsters finished 3rd and 4th in standings, pairing them up for a first round face-off. Julie had the holeshot advantage and won with a 5.40 ET at 266 mph, while Deni chased her down with a 5.43 ET at 264 mph. Julie went on to face Shane Conway in second round running her best pass of the weekend, crossing the finish line with a 5.28 ET at 273 mph to pair her up against the number one qualifier, Aaron Cooper. Both cars slowed down in the final, but Julie held on with her lead for the win with a 5.36 ET at 271 mph to Cooper’s 5.50 ET at 249 mph.

“It feels great winning the Kansas regional race knowing we’re going back here for the national,” said Julie. “When we won the Kansas regional race we also locked up the regional championship which means we only have the national championship to think about. Of course we would have liked the last regional win come earlier in the season so we could benefit from it in the national, but it’s not over yet. We won the Topeka national last year and I’m definitely looking to win it again and its going to be our last shot at it at this track. I want another sweep this season. This could be it. I know we can do it.”

The historic Heartland Motorsports Park will host it’s final NHRA drag racing event on August 11-13 for the Menards Heartland Nationals. Randy will have both Julie and Hunter Green driving his Top Alcohol Dragsters in hopes to collect their 5th national event win and 3rd consecutive win.