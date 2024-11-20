Julie Nataas Claims Victory at NHRA Finals, Concludes Career with Randy Meyer Racing

Julie Nataas made a memorable exit from the Randy Meyer Racing team by securing her first-ever NHRA Finals victory at the historic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, CA. Julie’s team delivered a flawless performance throughout eliminations to claim her 8th national event win. This victory marks a special milestone for both Julie and the team, as Randy Meyer Racing secures its second consecutive win at Pomona, following Hunter Green’s triumph in 2023.

In what was also the last race for her teammate, Hunter Green, the Randy Meyer Racing team delivered an impressive performance to cap off the 2024 season. Green qualified #14 with a 5.298 at 271.46 mph, and both drivers showcased their skill and determination throughout eliminations.

After qualifying in the #4 position with a 5.209-second pass at 273.88 mph, Julie faced Ron Anderson, who suffered mechanical issues during the burnout and was unable to make a pass. Julie advanced with a clean 5.298 at 270.97 mph. Hunter defeated Jon Bradford in the first round with a 5.315 at 271.52 mph.

The second round saw both drivers take on tough opponents. Hunter knocked out former champion Joey Severance with an impressive 5.236 at 273.77 mph to Severance’s 5.624 at 210.70 mph. Julie kept her momentum going, running a stellar 5.204 at 274.16 mph to eliminate Chris Demke, who lost traction at the start.

In the semifinals, Julie faced #1 qualifier Maddison Payne in one of the closest battles of the day. Despite Payne running a quicker 5.192 at 278.17 mph, Julie’s quicker reaction time (.077 to Payne’s .115) gave her the edge, and she crossed the finish line with a 5.221 at 273.61 mph. Hunter’s day ended in the semifinals after leaving too early and red-lighting against Shawn Cowie, who went on to clinch the 2024 Top Alcohol Dragster championship.

The final round featured Julie against Cowie. Cowie left the starting line first but quickly encountered tire shake, forcing him to shut off. Julie capitalized on the opportunity and delivered her best pass of the weekend, a 5.180 at 275.62 mph, to secure the victory. This marked Nataas’s first NHRA Finals win and a triumphant close to her tenure with Randy Meyer Racing.

This victory adds to the storied history of Randy Meyer Racing, which has now won at Pomona for two consecutive years, following Green’s triumph in 2023. Nataas’s first national event win came in 2019 at Charlotte with the team, making this win a fitting bookend to her incredible career under Meyer’s guidance.

“Ending my time with Randy Meyer Racing on such a high note feels surreal,” said Nataas. “This team has been my family since the beginning, and I’m so grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together. To finally get a win at Pomona is the perfect way to close this chapter. My Dad and I have been chasing this win since his racing days and we finally did it, together! This track has always been my favorite and holds a special place in my heart as the first NHRA track he brought me to as a kid. I went to college here and California still feels like a second home. Hoisting a Wally under the lights at Pomona was the perfect ending to the season and my time with Randy Meyer Racing. ”

The 2024 season concludes with Nataas finishing 2nd in the national standings and Green in 4th, underscoring the team’s consistent success in one of the most competitive fields in NHRA drag racing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As Nataas and Green part ways with Randy Meyer Racing, their performances at Pomona highlight the enduring strength of the team. Randy Meyer reflected, “Julie and Hunter have been incredible assets to this team. I’m proud of everything they’ve achieved and look forward to seeing what’s next for both of them in Top Fuel.”

With 110 NHRA wins and a storied legacy, Randy Meyer Racing remains a dominant force in the Top Alcohol Dragster class, setting the stage for future success in the 2025 season.

This story was originally published on November 20, 2024.