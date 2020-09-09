JRi Shocks Announces New Division, JRi Engineering Solutions

JRi Engineering Solutions is a full-service engineering company with a primary focus on hydraulics and pneumatics. Born out of more than 80 years of combined technical expertise at the highest levels of motorsports, (Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR) JRi has pioneered some of the most advanced damping technology ever created. After receiving a multitude of project requests outside of automotive shock absorbers, JRi realized this is a mature segment in which it can contribute. Its sister company, JRi Shocks, sells high-performance shock absorber products to various consumer facing markets, while JRi Engineering Solutions creates time sensitive, client-focused products that provide proven results.

JRi’s highly experienced engineering staff can take a tailored solution from conceptualization to production. From shock absorbers and test equipment to integral data acquisition mechanisms, JRi can support a wide range of needs. JRi is capable of total turn-key solutions, design-only applications, or input at a critical stage of the design process for inventors, entrepreneurs, start-ups and corporations alike.

“Challenge is what brings us to work in the morning,” states Jeff Ryan, Vice President of Engineering. “We recognize that every project and client have a unique need and our engineering team constructs the design and manufacturing processes based on our decades of experience in various advanced production methods.”

JRi Engineering Solutions has completed a gamut of projects in industries ranging from marine and aerospace to high-speed rail and biomechanical. To discuss your project needs or to learn more about JRi Engineering Solutions, please http://www.jriengineeringsolutions.com/