JRi Shocks Announce Move To New Facility

JRi Shocks is pleased to announce that we are expanding our business with a new office

location. JRi Shocks will be moving from its current location at 115 Eastbend Court to 116 Infield Court in

Mooresville, NC.

“The new office space better accommodates our growing team and enables us to provide an increased

level of service to our loyal customers and valued business partners,” commented Det Cullum, VP of

Operations. “The additional space will help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further

expansion into additional markets, product lines and services.”

JRi plans to be settled into the new facility on Friday, June 5.

