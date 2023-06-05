JR Gray, Mike Janis Racing Announce Season-Long Partnership With Al Anabi Performance

Announced today, AAP (Al Anabi Performance) from the country of Qatar has stepped up and will be riding as the primary sponsor for the Mike Janis Racing Camaro piloted by JR Gray, starting in Epping, New Hampshire, at the NHRA New England Nationals. Additionally, AAP will be the team’s primary sponsor for the remainder of the 2023 NHRA season.

“I am super excited about this new partnership,” said Gray. “Mike Janis Jr. has had a relationship with them, and I’m looking forward to partnering with AAP.”

Sheik Khalid Al Thani has an influential passion for Pro Mod Drag Racing and has been involved for many years. MJR (Mike Janis Racing) and AAP won the NHRA Pro Mod World Championship together in 2018 and have maintained a great relationship since.

“It’s so great to have Sheik Khalid (KH) riding with us at one hundred percent again,” said Mike Janis Jr., Crew Chief/General Manager for MJR. “He took a shot on us six years ago and really believed in us. We went out and won a lot of races together. I am forever grateful for the opportunity we were given, and to see it continue this many years later is nothing short of being extremely blessed.”

“We have a lot of unfinished business to attend to and look forward to bringing some hardware home for KH and the boys overseas,” continued Janis Jr.

Gray continues to make a name for himself in doorslammer drag racing. His resume includes making the quickest pass in nitrous oxide-assisted doorslammer drag racing with a 3.542-second rip at Donald “Duck” Long’s radial tire shootouts in Valdosta, Georgia. Furthermore, the feared grudge racer has secured a win in NHRA Pro Mod during his first year competing in the eliminator and raced to back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the series points standings.

“I plan on delivering some gold hardware to KH!” Gray said with motivation to do well this weekend at the NHRA New England Nationals.

Gray currently sits third in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series after a solid start to the season. Round one of qualifying begins at 2 PM EST on Friday, June 2, followed by a Pro Mod Autograph Session at the PGT Trucking Midway Display.

