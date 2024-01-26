Josh Peake Accepts New Role as General Manager at GALOT Motorsport Park

Josh Peake will pack years of motorsports experience and enthusiasm while he relocates to GALOT Motorsports Park for his new role of General Manager in 2024. Peake is no stranger to multi-tasking with an array of racing-related duties decorating his background. From tech inspection, race director, on-track starter, division director, safety crew member, and General Manager of North Florida Motorplex, Peake is well-equipped to handle the demanding, yet rewarding, position ahead of him at GALOT.

“GALOT is one of the finest drag racing facilities in the country and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be there,” said Peake. “I’ve enjoyed my time at North Florida Motorplex and feel like I created a strong foundation for them to continue running the racetrack. Now I’m excited about moving closer to home and hope to expand the variety of events on the GALOT schedule and bring in even more success.”

As a Columbia, South Carolina native who is focused on family, the move to GALOT in Eastern North Carolina will also bring Peake within a reasonable driving distance to his relatives. He plans to plant roots at the eastern North Carolina facility where his wife, Katie, and daughter, Madison, are eager to continue working side-by-side at the racetrack with him. Peake’s young son, Crosby, was content to relocate with the reassurance that they had baseball nearby.

“We are ecstatic for Josh to join GALOT this season, and we believe he will be a great fit for our family atmosphere,” says Kevin Rivenbark with GALOT Motorsports Park. “We are thrilled to have a General Manager with as much industry experience as Josh and we know he will take advantage of the full potential this facility has to offer. Our Tractor Pull events may be a learning experience for him, but there is no doubt he can carry GALOT to the next level.”

As a co-owner of the newest sanctioning body in drag racing, the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA), Peake is not afraid of a challenge. He elaborates, “GALOT already has a strong schedule with two PDRA events, a Monster Truck Throwdown, the Spring Fling, an NHRA divisional, the Halloween Havoc, and a healthy bracket racing program…but I can see room to incorporate other races and attractions that are popular in that region.”

Peake is tight-lipped about what those potential plans and ideas might be, but they certainly have the track’s best interest at heart. The 2024 GALOT Motorsports Park schedule will be released in the coming weeks and Peake will officially transition to his role of General Manager prior to the start of racing season.

For more information about GALOT Motorsports Park, visit the website at www.galotmotorsportspark.com or follow the GALOT Facebook page for updates.