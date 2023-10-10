Josh Hart to Support TechNet’s Brakes for Breasts Campaign for Next Two Races Starting at Texas Fall Nationals

For the third consecutive season NHRA Top Fuel championship contender Josh Hart will be racing pink in support of the Brakes for Breasts charity campaign aligned with his primary sponsor TechNet Professional, an elite network of automotive repair shops across North America. Hart will debut the 2023 Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster at the Stampede of Speed and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, October 6-15 at the famed Texas Motorplex, outside of Dallas, Texas. Hart will not only be chasing his first world championship in the pink 11,000 horsepower TechNet land rocket but he will also be promoting TechNet repair shops who will be raising funds for breast cancer research. Hart will also race the Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster at the Nevada Nationals at the end of the month at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I am very proud to be associated with TechNet and the Brakes for Breasts program,” said Hart, a two-time Top Fuel winner. “This program does an amazing job of raising donations for breast cancer research and engaging the thousands of TechNet shops and their customers. I can’t wait to get this TechNet Top Fuel dragster on the track and into the winner’s circle. We have supported this program for a number of years and I really feel like we are making a difference.”





Part of the Advance Auto Parts portfolio of brands, TechNet Professional Automotive Service features a network of more than 16,000 repair shops across the U.S. and Canada. TechNet shops are locally owned and focused on delivering exceptional customer care and service. Shops that are part of TechNet Nation employ highly skilled and trained staff while also using quality parts from Carquest, DieHard® batteries and other leading brands. Shops also participate in important charitable initiatives in the communities they serve, such as Brakes for Breasts.



“Josh has been an incredible advocate of our Brakes for Breasts campaign, and we’re excited to feature TechNet’s involvement in the program for Josh’s next two NHRA events,” said Lauren Beaulieu, Advance’s vice president of professional marketing. “With October serving as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re hoping the presence of Josh’s car encourages NHRA fans to get screened or make a contribution to support women’s health and life-saving breast cancer vaccine research.”



Hart and his team are also raising money through the sale of special edition Brakes for Breasts T-shirts on the team’s website. Fans can click here to purchase. All proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts and specialty caps will go to Brakes for Breasts. Hart hopes his efforts with the Brakes for Breasts Top Fuel dragster and the additional social and media promotion will help raise awareness around the 1 in 8 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Donations from fans and TechNet customers are funding critical research to put the brakes on breast cancer, with 100% of donations going toward funding the breast cancer vaccine research fund at the Cleveland Clinic. Since 2019, TechNet Professional shops have raised over $90,000 for this great cause.



To find your local TechNet Professional Automotive Service Center, click here and help us put the brakes on breast cancer! Or donate directly to TechNet Nation’s team donation page here.