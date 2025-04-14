Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Josh Hart Takes R+L Carries to Second Round of Vegas Four-Wide Nationals

Published

Krista Zivcic Photography photo

The first four-wide race of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series threw a number of curveballs at every Top Fuel dragster, but Josh Hart and the R+L Carriers Top Fuel team made the best of a tough situation.

After stellar conditions at the Winternationals two weeks ago provided Hart’s team the opportunity to run some near-record quick passes, extreme heat and wind this weekend challenged his crew chief trio of Ron Douglas, Jason McCulloch, and Joe Barlam. Following two days of qualifying, Hart entered race day as the No. 10 qualifier and was slotted in a quad that included Shawn Reed, Brittany Force, and Terry Totten.

Krista Zivcic Photography photo

In the first round Hart jumped off the starting line and got the R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster out in front where he was second to the finish line behind Reed. It was a close win in front of Force and advanced Hart to the second round for the second race in a row. The win also provides Hart the chance to once again participate in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in two weeks at zMax Dragway racing for $10,000 and championship points on the line.

“I was glad to get that first round win today,” said Hart, a multi-time Top Fuel national event winner. “That was a tough quad with Shawn who I was in the final with at the PRO Superstar Shootout and you can’t discount the Force team. We held on just enough to get the win.”

In the second round Hart and Reed faced Antron Brown and Jasmine Salinas. The track continued to heat up throughout the day. All four Top Fuel dragsters left together and Hart’s R+L Carriers was powering down his lane, but it overpowered the track smoking the tires. It was a tough loss for Hart as he watched Brown and Salinas get to the finish line 1-2. 

“We have a car that can run 3.6 seconds and we need to get a consistent warm weather tune up and we are close to that,” said Hart. “The crew chiefs are figuring it out and that is why I have that brain trust. In Charlotte I think we will be closer to the consistency we want. We haven’t had consistent conditions for any of our national events this season. We will get it figured out and I have a lot of confidence.” 

Hart and the R+L Carriers team will be back on track for the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals April 25-27 at zMax Dragway. Hart will be one of eight Top Fuel competitors racing on Saturday in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

This story was originally published on April 14, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

IHRA Officially Purchases National Trail Raceway

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has finalized the purchase of another drag racing facility with National Trail Raceway. The track, located in suburban...

3 days ago

News

SCAG Racing Set to Venture Into Pro Mod Racing with Randy Couture

SCAG Racing has announced an expansion of their involvement in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) with the addition of a Pro Mod program...

20 hours ago

News

Torrence, Lee and Anderson Roll to Provisional No. 1 Spots at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence powered to the provisional No. 1 qualifier on Friday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,...

3 days ago

News

Emmons Motorsports Lucas Oil Team Intend to Make Their Own Luck at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With two events already in the books for the Lucas Oil-branded Emmons Motorsports team, a trio of brothers are headed to The Strip at...

3 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.